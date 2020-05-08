Hear St Vincent’s new song ‘The Eddy’ from new Netflix series

St Vincent has today (May 8) shared a new song – listen to ‘The Eddy’ below.

The track is taken from the soundtrack to a new Netflix series of the same name.

The Eddy, the latest project from La La Land director Damien Chazelle, focuses on a jazz musician who runs a club in Paris called The Eddy.

A synopsis for the show reads: “The owner of a Paris jazz club gets tangled up with dangerous criminals as he fights to protect his business, his band and his teenage daughter.”

Listen to St Vincent’s classic, enticing new track below.

Last week, Jorja Smith also shared a new track from the Netflix show, offering up the soft, smoky ‘Kiss Me In The Morning’.

St Vincent last released a full-length album with 2017’s ‘MASSEDUCTION’, but producer Jack Antonoff said he and Annie Clark were back in the studio together this March, hinting that new music could be on the way.

“We’re just messing around,” Antonoff said of his current work with Clark. “Annie’s one of those people who, anytime there’s a chance, it’s like, ‘Let’s just see if there’s anything to mess around with…'”

St Vincent is currently hosting a new podcast series called Shower Sessions, where she grills a number of up-and-coming artists in the bathroom.