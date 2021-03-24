Hear the Babe Rainbow collaborate with Jaden Smith on new song ‘Your Imagination’

In one of the year’s most surprising collaborations, Byron Bay’s Babe Rainbow have teamed up with Jaden Smith for their new single ‘Your Imagination’.

Smith reportedly first connected with the band on Instagram after hearing their 2019 song ‘Us And The Rainbow’. On ‘Your Imagination’, Smith lends woozy sung vocals to the second verse, as well as overlaid spoken word that sounds like an inner monologue (“How come you never kissed me more than twice“).

Smith also appears in the music video, as the band and he run through respective Byron Bay and Californian daydreams. Smith, evidently filmed from a different location, sings and plays guitar next to a rainbow convertible seen previously in promo material for his 2020 mixtape ‘CTV3: Cool Tape Vol.3’, sniffs a rose, and runs through a wheatfield.

Watch the clip for the remarkable collaboration below.

‘Your Imagination’ will be released on a double A side 7″ via Flightless Records with the track ‘Ready For Tomorrow’, available for pre-order here.

The new track is the first single from the Babe Rainbow’s new album ‘Changing Colours’, announced for release today.

The sessions for the new record began at the end of the band’s last US tour, working in a studio in Topanga Canyon with producer Kyle Mullarky. Babe Rainbow finished the album in Byron Bay’s Music Farm with producer Wayne Connelly.

‘Changing Colours’ will be released on May 14.

Babe Rainbow returned with new music in November last year, with another double A side 7″ lead by ‘Zeitgeist’, a song also recorded in Topanga Canyon. Their last album was ‘Today’, released in 2019.