Hear Vance Joy perform an enchanting acoustic version of ‘Missing Piece’

Vance Joy – real name James Keogh – has shared an atmospheric acoustic rendition of his latest single, ‘Missing Piece’.

Keogh’s new version of ‘Missing Piece’ retains the summery, nostalgic feel of the original track, though with a magnified focus on his warm lead vocal and a bright, twangy ukulele rhythm adds an emotive spark.

Watch the video for the ‘Missing Piece’ redux, recorded at Keogh’s Melbourne home by friend Annelise Hickey, below:

Keogh released the original version of ‘Missing Piece’ back in May, marking his first solo track in three years. Co-written with New Zealand multi-hyphenate Joel Little, the track was inspired by relationships fractured by the COVID-19 pandemic and will appear on the third Vance Joy album.

“‘Missing Piece’ is a song about being separated from someone you love,” Keogh said in a press statement. “It can be tough but when what you have is good you know that these separations are just small stuff; you’re both holding the line. It’s about the stillness you find when you are together.”

Earlier this year, Vance Joy teamed up with Marshmello and Benny Blanco for the collaborative single ‘You’. He launched the track with a series of guerilla-style performances in the streets of Melbourne, dedicated to the late industry icon Michael Gudinski.

Keogh will perform for the live-streamed Splendour XR festival – a virtual spin-off of Splendour In The Grass – on Sunday July 25.