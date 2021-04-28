Hear What So Not and DMA’S team up on rave single ‘The Change’

What So Not and DMA’S have teamed up for a new collaborative single, ‘The Change’.

The track channels the Madchester influences of DMA’S 2020 record ‘The Glow’, but flips the balance of rock and dance to the latter, aping an Underworld-style rave. In a press statement, DMA’S guitarist Johnny Took said he and What So Not, real name Chris Emerson, bonded over “synths, production gear, The Chemical Brothers, The Prodigy and Underworld”.

“Being from such different songwriting worlds really made this a great collaboration for me.”

Listen to What So Not’s ‘The Change’ featuring DMA’S below.

Emerson said he and Took had never met before recording this track, “but clicked instantly, discussing life on the road, COVID & found commonality on our all-time favourite artists”.

“The first thing we made is pretty much the track you hear. I feel like this record is one the two of us have always wanted to make but never had the right pieces of the puzzle, until now,” he said.

‘The Change’ is Emerson’s first new song as What So Not since 2019, spending most of the last two years working on remixes. Most recently, he released an official remix of Run The Jewels’ 2020 song ‘JU$T’ featuring Pharrell Williams and Zack de la Rocha. What So Not’s last studio album was 2018’s ‘Not All The Beautiful Things’.

DMA’s released ‘Live at Brixton’ last month, a live album recorded at their sold-out show at London’s O2 Academy last year.