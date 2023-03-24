Heartworms covers The Sisters Of Mercy ‘Dominion’ and share ’24 Hours’ video

Heartworms has dropped her latest single ‘24 Hours’, and covered The Sisters Of Mercy at her live performances.

The latest track is taken from the musician’s newly-released debut EP, ‘A Comforting Notion’, which is released via Speedy Wunderground.

According to Heartworms – whose real name is Jojo Orme – the song is designed to reflect the everyday struggles faced by adolescents. Check out the haunting visuals for the song, directed by Gilbert Trejo, here:

“‘24 Hours’ is about general struggles of teenage growth, secondary school and moments of regret,” Orme said. “I wanted the video to be in a school, which was a clear vision I had before the EP was officially recorded with Dan [Carey]. Gilbert instantly clicked with the idea I had [too].”

Alongside unveiling the new single, the up-and-coming rock singer also performed a cover of the classic gothic-rock track, ‘Dominion’, originally written by The Sisters Of Mercy.

She first performed her take on the song at Heartworm’s recent show in Brighton. Taking place on Wednesday (March 22), the gig was the first date on the singer’s ongoing UK tour.

Last night, Heartworms also surprised fans by playing the cover again at her sold-out show at London venue The Lexington. This time around, she took her rendition to the next level by inviting a cellist to join her to make the performance “more goth”.

Find footage from both the performance in Brighton and last night’s gig in London below.

Currently, the London musician is embarking on her string of UK dates, with another performance scheduled for tonight (March 24) in Birmingham. From then, the remainder of shows in this part of the leg will cover cities including Manchester and Nottingham.

So far, numerous UK dates have been scheduled, with the final date set to take place on November 21 at London’s Village Underground. A series of performances across the rest of Europe are also included, as well as a slot Reading Festival on May 5. Find UK dates and any remaining tickets here.

Today (March 24) the singer shared her first EP, ‘A Comforting Notion’.

In a five-star review of the collection, NME stated that there is “a real depth to Heartworms’ music that matches the image, and proves her to be a true and powerful outlier of her time”.

It continued, adding that the debut release “feels urgent and important, brimming with all the promise of the next great cult act”.

At the start of the year, the London-based rock band were also featured in the NME 100.