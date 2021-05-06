Heize’s upcoming music video will feature Song Joong-ki

South Korean actor Song Joong-ki is set to appear in singer Heize’s upcoming music video.

Earlier today (May 6), South Korean publication Newsen reported that the actor was spotted on the set of Heize’s music video shoot yesterday (May 5). A P Nation spokesperson has since confirmed the report, adding that the actor will be featured in the upcoming visual.

P Nation founder Psy later shared a photo of him with Song and Heize on his Instagram account, supposedly on the set of the latter’s music video shoot. He also expressed his gratitude towards Song in a statement that accompanied the post and explained why he cast Song for the music video.

“I wanted to help with [Heize’s] music video. Upon listening to her title track on repeat, I thought of one actor who would be perfect for the role,” Psy wrote, as translated by Soompi. “While I knew him personally, we didn’t know each other well enough for me to ask him this favor. Nevertheless, he graciously agreed, saying he’s been a fan of Heize’s music.”

Heize’s upcoming song will mark her first release with P Nation since signing with the Psy-owned label in September 2020. Her last solo release was the June 2020 EP ‘Lyricist’, which featured the singles ‘Things Are Going Well’ and the title track of the same name.

In January, Heize also participated in part one of Epik High’s tenth studio album ‘Epik High Is Here’, appearing on the song ‘Based On A True Story’. Other collaborators on the record included artists like CL, ZICO, B.I and Miso.