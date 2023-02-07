Henry Rollins announces ‘Good To See You’ Australian tour for 2023

Former Black Flag singer Henry Rollins has announced his first speaking tour of Australia in seven years, with 18 dates on the itinerary for this June and July.

The tour will hit a mix of capital cities and regional hotspots, starting with back-to-back shows in Perth and the Margaret River on Monday June 5 and Tuesday 6. He’ll duck past Adelaide on his way to the Northern Territory that Thursday (June 8), before sharing his social commentary and punk anecdotes in Alice Springs and Darwin.

From there, he’ll head to Queensland for two shows in Brisbane on Thursday June 15 and Friday 16 – sandwiched between dates in Cairns and Caloundra – then to Canberra for a show on Tuesday June 20. Victorian fans will then have three chances to see Rollins – he’ll perform in Bendigo on Wednesday June 21, then Ballarat the next day (June 22) and Melbourne on Saturday June 24 – before he heads to New South Wales for shows in Thirroul, Sydney and Newcastle.

Finally, Rollins will wrap the tour up in Launceston and Hobart at the start of July. Tickets for all 18 shows will go on sale at 11am local time next Wednesday (February 15), with a pre-sale running from the same time next Monday (February 11). See here for tickets to the dates in Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane, Thirroul and Sydney, with all other dates – as well as pre-sale info – available here.

Rollins’ last Australian tour took place in 2016, although he made a one-off stop through Byron Bay in July of 2018, when he performed a unique spoken-word set at Splendour In The Grass.

The multi-hyphenate has spent much of the past decade on tours like this, with his last musical effort – the Rollins Band album ‘Weighting’ – arriving in 2004. A few years back, he explained to Rick Rubin that he stopped making music because “there’s no more toothpaste in the tube”. He elaborated: “The smart thing I did as a younger man was one day I woke up in my bed and I went, ‘I’m done with music. I don’t hate it. I just have no more lyrics.”

Henry Rollins’ Australian ‘Good To See You’ tour dates are:

JUNE

Monday 5 – Wajuk/Perth, Concert Hall

Tuesday 6 – Wardandi/Margaret River, HEART

Thursday 8 – Kaurna/Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre

Friday 9 – Arrernte/Alice Springs, Araluen Arts Centre

Saturday 10 – Larrakia/Darwin, Entertainment Centre

Tuesday 13 – Yidinjdji/Cairns, Performing Arts Centre

Thursday 15 – Yuggera/Brisbane, The Tivoli

Friday 16 – Yuggera/Brisbane, The Tivoli

Saturday 17 – Gubbi Gubbi/Caloundra, The Events Centre

Tuesday 20 – Ngambri and Ngunnawal/Canberra, Llewellyn Hall @ ANU

Wednesday 21 – Dja Dja Wurrung/Bendigo, Ulumbarra Theatre

Thursday 22 – Wathaurong/Ballarat, Civic Hall

Saturday 24 – Woiworung/Melbourne, Hamer Hall

Tuesday 27 – Tharawal/Thirroul, Anita’s Theatre

Wednesday 28 – Eora/Sydney, State Theatre

Friday 30 – Awabakal/Newcastle, City Hall

JULY

Sunday 2 – Tyerrernotepanner/Launceston, Princess Theatre

Monday 3 – nipaluna/Hobart, Odeon Theatre