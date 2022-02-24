Hercules And Love Affair share new song ‘Grace’ and unveil first album in five years

Hercules And Love Affair have returned with a new single – listen to ‘Grace’ below.

Andy Butler’s first Hercules And Love Affair album in five years will be released via BMG.

‘In Amber’ will arrive on June 17 and fans can pre-order the album here.

Speaking about the new record, Butler said: “Across this record, there are emotional fields I hadn’t ventured into previously with Hercules And Love Affair.

“Destruction, rage, loss, but also redemption and journeying towards empowerment are all touchstones on the album. It has taken years to make, but I am happy to put it forward now, at a moment in time where we have all been confronted with such heightened feelings collectively and on an unprecedented scale”.

“In dance music, the focus tends to be more on celebration, joy, desire, heartbreak. But rage? Existential contemplation? Not so much…certain emotions seemed to be off limits”.

You can listen to the new single ‘Grace’ here:

The tracklisting for ‘In Amber’ is as follows:

‘Grace’

‘One’

‘You’ve Won This War’

‘Christian Prayers’

‘Dissociation’

‘Contempt for You’

‘Gates of Separation’

‘Killing His Family’

‘Who Will Save Us?’

‘The Eyes of the Father’

‘Poisonous Storytelling’

‘Repent’

Butler has reunited with Anohni for the project, some 14 years after the pair last worked together.

Reflecting on this, Butler said: “In some ways, ‘In Amber’ is a record I didn’t know I had in me. From singing out, to suggesting to get Budgie (from Siouxsie and the Banshees and The Creatures fame) to participate, to derailing some of the arrangements for more impact – Anohni definitely pulled much of it out of me.”

“As an artist that has always puts my personal lived experience forward in my work, not to mention the chaos of living through these recent times, I could not in good conscience make something comfortable,” Butler added.

“I needed to express my discomfort. Making a 90’s sounding techno or house record, or an odd 80’s sounding dance track was not anything I needed to do”.