Here are all the winners from the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards

The 2021 edition of the BET Hip Hop Awards was held in Atlanta, Georgia over the weekend (October 1) – see the full list of winners below.

One of the big winners of the night was Tyler, the Creator, who picked up the first ever Cultural Influence Award, alongside a win for Hip Hop Album of the Year with ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’.

Others to win on the night were Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, who won three awards for their 2020 smash hit ‘WAP’, while Lil Baby won Artist Of The Year.

Advertisement

See the full list of winners from the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards below:

Hip Hop Artist of the Year

Lil Baby (winner)

Cardi B

Drake

J. Cole

Megan Thee Stallion

Tyler, the Creator

Hip Hop Album of the Year

Moneybagg Yo – ‘A Gangsta’s Pain’

Tyler, the Creator – ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’ (winner)

Migos – ‘Culture III’

Megan Thee Stallion – ‘Good News’

DJ Khaled – ‘Khaled Khaled’

21 Savage & Metro Boomin – ‘Savage Mode II’

J. Cole – ‘The Off-Season’

Best Hip Hop Video

Cardi B – ‘Up’

Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion – ‘WAP’ (winner)

Chris Brown & Young Thug – ‘Go Crazy’

Drake featuring Lil Durk – ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’

Lil Nas X – ‘Montero (Call Me by Your Name)’

Saweetie featuring Doja Cat – ‘Best Friend’

Best Collaboration

21 Savage & Metro Boomin featuring Drake – ‘Mr. Right Now’

Bia featuring Nicki Minaj – ‘Whole Lotta Money (Remix)’

Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion – ‘WAP’ (winner)

DJ Khaled featuring Lil Baby & Lil Durk – ‘Every Chance I Get’

Drake featuring Lil Durk – ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’

Pooh Shiesty featuring Lil Durk – ‘Back in Blood’

Best Duo/Group

Advertisement

21 Savage & Metro Boomin

Chris Brown & Young Thug

City Girls

Nasty C & Blxckie

Lil Baby & Lil Durk (winner)

Migos

Best Live Performer

Busta Rhymes

Cardi B

DaBaby

Doja Cat

Megan Thee Stallion

Tyler, the Creator (winner)

Lyricist of the Year

Benny the Butcher

Drake

J. Cole (winner)

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Nas

Video Director of the Year

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Director X

Hype Williams

Missy Elliott (winner)

Producer of the Year

DJ Khaled

Hit-Boy (winner)

Metro Boomin

Mustard

The Alchemist

Tyler, the Creator

Song of the Year

Pooh Shiesty featuring Lil Durk – ‘Back in Blood’

Roddy Ricch – ‘Late at Night’

Drake featuring Lil Durk – ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’

Cardi B – ‘Up’

Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion – ‘WAP’ (winner)

Best New Hip Hop Artist

BLXST

Coi Leray

Don Toliver

Morray

Pooh Shiesty

Yung Bleu (winner)

Hustler of the Year

Cardi B

Drake

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Saweetie (winner)

Yung Bleu

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

Cardi B – ‘Type Shit’ (Migos)

Drake – ‘Having Our Way’ (Migos)

JAY-Z – ‘What It Feels Like’ (Nipsey Hussle & JAY-Z) (winner)

Lil Durk – ‘Back in Blood’ (Pooh Shiesty)

Megan Thee Stallion – ‘On Me (Remix)’ (Lil Baby)

Roddy Ricch – ‘Lemonade (Remix)’ (Internet Money)

Impact Track

Black Thought – ‘Thought Vs. Everybody’

Lil Nas X – ‘Montero (Call Me by Your Name)’

Lil Baby & Kirk Franklin – ‘We Win’

Meek Mill featuring Lil Durk – ‘Pain Away’

Nipsey Hussle & JAY-Z – ‘What It Feels Like’ (winner)

Rapsody – ’12 Problems’

Best International Flow

Ladipoe (Nigeria)

Nasty C (South Africa)

Xamā (Brazil)

Laylow (France)

Gazo (France)

Little Simz (United Kingdom) (winner)

I Am Hip-Hop Award

Nelly

Cultural Influence Award

Tyler, the Creator

Revisit all big talking points from the 2021 BET Awards, held in Los Angeles back in June, on NME here.