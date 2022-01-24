Here are all the winners from the 31st Seoul Music Awards

South Korea’s 31st Seoul Music Awards took place over the weekend on January 23, where artists were awarded based on a combination of online votes, panelist opinions and sales numbers.
This year’s awards, which nominated releases between January 2021 and December 2021, saw K-pop juggernauts BTS taking home three awards, the most of any K-pop group and second only to trot singer Lim Young-woong.
The septet had taken home World Best Artist Award, the U+Idol Best Artist Awardand one of the 13 Bonsang (main prize) awards. Other K-pop acts like IU, NCT 127 and ENHYPEN had also taken home numerous awards.
IU had won Best Song for her March 2021 single ‘Lilac’ from her fifth studio album of the same time, along with a Bonsang award. NCT 127 had taken home a Bonsang, as well as the Daesang (grand prize) of the night, while ENHYPEN had clinched a Bonsang and the Best Performance Award.
The four K-pop acts, particularly IU and BTS, have achieved great results at most of South Korea’s awards shows for 2021, including the Mnet Asian Music Awards, Melon Music Awards and the Golden Disc Awards.
The winners from the 31st Seoul Music Awards are as follows:
Daesang (Grand Prize)
aespa
ATEEZ
Brave Girls
BTS
ENHYPEN
Heize
IU
Kang Daniel
Lim Young-woong
NCT 127 – Winner
OH MY GIRL
SEVENTEEN
THE BOYZ
Bonsang (Main Prize) winners
aespa
ATEEZ
Brave Girls
BTS
ENHYPEN
Heize
IU
Kang Daniel
Lim Young-woong
NCT 127
OH MY GIRL
SEVENTEEN
THE BOYZ
Best Song Award
‘Lilac’, IU – Winner
Best Album Award
‘Hot Sauce’, NCT Dream – winner
Rookie of the Year
Epex – winner
IVE
Jo Yu-ri
Kwon Eun-bi
Lee Mu-jin – winner
LIGHTSUM
Mirae
Omega X – winner
PURPLE KISS
T1419
TRI.BE
Best Performance winners
ENHYPEN
STAYC
Ballad Award
2AM
Baek Ye-rin
Car the Garden
Heize
Hwang Chi-yeul
Jeon Keon-ho & GyeongseoYeji
Jung Dong-ha
Lee So-jung
MeloMance
Paul Kim
Sin Ye-Young
Wendy (Red Velvet) – winner
World Best Artist Award winner
BTS
U+Idol Live Best Artist Award winner
BTS
R&B Hiphop Award
Ash Island
BE’O
Bewhy
Epik High
Giriboy
Hyuna – winner
Homies
Jessi
Jossiq
Mommy Son
Ovan