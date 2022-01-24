Here are all the winners from the 31st Seoul Music Awards

South Korea’s 31st Seoul Music Awards took place over the weekend on January 23, where artists were awarded based on a combination of online votes, panelist opinions and sales numbers.

This year’s awards, which nominated releases between January 2021 and December 2021, saw K-pop juggernauts BTS taking home three awards, the most of any K-pop group and second only to trot singer Lim Young-woong.

The septet had taken home World Best Artist Award, the U+Idol Best Artist Awardand one of the 13 Bonsang (main prize) awards. Other K-pop acts like IU, NCT 127 and ENHYPEN had also taken home numerous awards.

Advertisement

IU had won Best Song for her March 2021 single ‘Lilac’ from her fifth studio album of the same time, along with a Bonsang award. NCT 127 had taken home a Bonsang, as well as the Daesang (grand prize) of the night, while ENHYPEN had clinched a Bonsang and the Best Performance Award.

The four K-pop acts, particularly IU and BTS, have achieved great results at most of South Korea’s awards shows for 2021, including the Mnet Asian Music Awards, Melon Music Awards and the Golden Disc Awards.

The winners from the 31st Seoul Music Awards are as follows:

Daesang (Grand Prize)

aespa

ATEEZ

Brave Girls

BTS

ENHYPEN

Heize

IU

Kang Daniel

Lim Young-woong

NCT 127 – Winner

OH MY GIRL

SEVENTEEN

THE BOYZ

Bonsang (Main Prize) winners

aespa

ATEEZ

Brave Girls

BTS

ENHYPEN

Heize

IU

Kang Daniel

Lim Young-woong

NCT 127

OH MY GIRL

SEVENTEEN

THE BOYZ

Advertisement

Best Song Award

‘Lilac’, IU – Winner

Best Album Award

‘Hot Sauce’, NCT Dream – winner

Rookie of the Year

Epex – winner

IVE

Jo Yu-ri

Kwon Eun-bi

Lee Mu-jin – winner

LIGHTSUM

Mirae

Omega X – winner

PURPLE KISS

T1419

TRI.BE

Best Performance winners

ENHYPEN

STAYC

Ballad Award

2AM

Baek Ye-rin

Car the Garden

Heize

Hwang Chi-yeul

Jeon Keon-ho & GyeongseoYeji

Jung Dong-ha

Lee So-jung

MeloMance

Paul Kim

Sin Ye-Young

Wendy (Red Velvet) – winner

World Best Artist Award winner

BTS

U+Idol Live Best Artist Award winner

BTS

R&B Hiphop Award

Ash Island

BE’O

Bewhy

Epik High

Giriboy

Hyuna – winner

Homies

Jessi

Jossiq

Mommy Son

Ovan