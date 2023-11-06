Here are all the winners from the MTV EMAs 2023

Taylor Swift was the big winner at the 2023 MTV EMAs, securing the awards for Best Artist, Best Live and Best Video.

This year’s Europe Music Awards ceremony was called off last month due to “the volatility of world events” relating to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

However, on Sunday (November 5), on what would have been the EMAs date, MTV released the winner’s list.

Jungkook, Måneskin and Nicki Minaj all won two awards each. The BTS star won Best K-Pop and Best Song for ‘Seven’ featuring Latto, Måneskin won Best Rock and Best Italian act, while Minaj secured the Best US Act and Best Hip-Hop.

Billie Eilish won Best Pop Act after going up against Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo and Swift.

Congratulations to the 2023 #MTVEMA winners! Head to https://t.co/y6i2iDPOjo to see the full list now. pic.twitter.com/YGqGW5Kegl — MTV EMA (@mtvema) November 5, 2023

The ceremony was due to take place in Paris at the Paris Nord Villepinte exhibition centre, but organisers said “this does not feel like a moment for a global celebration”, adding: “With thousands of lives already lost, it is a moment of mourning.”

Organisers also cancelled “out of an abundance of caution” for the thousands of employees, crew members, artists, fans and partners “who travel from all corners of the world to bring the show to life”.

The event was due to feature performances from Jungkook, Reneé Rapp and Sabrina Carpenter, and the winners for Best Group and Biggest Fans have not yet been announced.

The full list of MTV EMAs 2023 winners is:

BEST SONG

Doja Cat – ‘Paint the Town Red’

Jung Kook feat. Latto – ‘Seven’

Miley Cyrus – ‘Flowers’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Vampire’

SZA – ‘Kill Bill’

Taylor Swift – ‘Anti-Hero’

Rema, Selena Gomez – ‘Calm Down’

BEST VIDEO

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion – ‘Bongos’

Doja Cat – ‘Paint The Town Red’

Little Simz – ‘Gorilla’

Miley Cyrus – ‘Flowers’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Vampire’

SZA – ‘Kill Bill’

Taylor Swift – ‘Anti-Hero’

BEST ARTIST

Doja Cat

Miley Cyrus

Nicki Minaj

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

Taylor Swift

BEST COLLABORATION

Central Cee x Dave – ‘Sprinter’

David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray – ‘Baby Don’t Hurt Me’

KAROL G, Shakira – ‘TQG’

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, 21 Savage – ‘Creepin”

PinkPantheress, Ice Spice – ‘Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2’

Rema, Selena Gomez – ‘Calm Down’

BEST NEW

Coi Leray

FLO

Ice Spice

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Reneé Rapp

BEST POP

Billie Eilish

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

BEST AFROBEATS

Asake

Aya Nakamura

Ayra Starr

Burna Boy

Davido

Rema

BEST ROCK

Arctic Monkeys

Foo Fighters

Måneskin

Metallica

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Killers

BEST LATIN

Anitta

Bad Bunny

KAROL G

Peso Pluma

ROSALÍA

Shakira

BEST K-POP

FIFTY FIFTY

Jungkook

NewJeans

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Blur

Fall Out Boy

Lana Del Rey

Paramore

Thirty Seconds to Mars

YUNGBLUD

BEST ELECTRONIC

Alesso

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Swedish House Mafia

Peggy Gou

Tiësto

BEST HIP-HOP

Cardi B

Central Cee

Lil Wayne

Lil Uzi Vert

Metro Boomin

Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott

BEST R&B

Chlöe

Chris Brown

Steve Lacy

Summer Walker

SZA

Usher

BEST LIVE

Beyoncé

Burna Boy

Ed Sheeran

Måneskin

SZA

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

BEST PUSH

November 2022: Flo Milli

December 2022: Reneé Rapp

January 2023: Sam Ryder

February 2023: Armani White

March 2023: FLETCHER

April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER

May 2023: Ice Spice

June 2023: FLO

July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith

August 2023: Kaliii

September 2023: GloRilla

October 2023: Benson Boone

BIGGEST FANS (not yet announced)

Anitta

Billie Eilish

BLACKPINK

Jungkook

Nicki Minaj

Olivia Rodrigo

Sabrina Carpenter

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

BEST GROUP (not yet announced)

aespa

FLO

Jonas Brothers

Måneskin

NewJeans

OneRepublic

SEVENTEEN

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

2023 MTV EMA BEST LOCAL ACT NOMINEES

BEST AFRICAN ACT

Asake

Burna Boy

Libianca

Tyler ICU

Diamond Platnumz

BEST ASIA ACT

BE:FIRST

BRIGHT

Moria

Tiara Andini

TREASURE

BEST AUSTRALIAN ACT

Budjerah

G Flip

Kylie Minogue

The Kid LAROI

Troye Sivan

BEST BRASILIAN ACT

Anavitoria

Kevin O Chris

Luisa Sonza

Manu Gavassi

Matue

BEST CANADIAN ACT

Charlotte Cardin

Drake

Jamie Fine

Shania Twain

The Beaches

BEST CARIBBEAN ACT

Eladio Carrion

Mora

Myke Towers

Rauw Alejandro

Young Miko

BEST DUTCH ACT

FLEMMING

Idaly

Kriss Kross Amsterdam

S10

Zoë Tauran

BEST FRENCH ACT

Aime Simone

Aya Nakamura

Bigflo & Oli

Louane

Ninho

Slimane

BEST GERMAN ACT

Apache 207

AYLIVA

Kontra K

Luciano

Nina Chuba

Ski Aggu

BEST HUNGARIAN ACT

ajsa luna

Analog Balaton

Beton.Hofi

Co Lee

Hundred Sins

BEST INDIA ACT

Dee MC

DIVINE

Mali

Tsumyoki

When Chai Met Toast

BEST ITALIAN ACT

Annalisa

Elodie

Lazza

Måneskin

The Kolors

BEST ISRAELI ACT

Anna Zak

Liad Meir

Noa Kirel

Nunu

Shira Margalit

BEST LATIN AMERICA NORTH ACT

Danna Paola

Kenia Os

Kevin Kaarl

Siddhartha

Natanael Cano

BEST LATIN AMERICA CENTRAL ACT

Blessd

Feid

Manuel Turizo

Ryan Castro

Sebastian Yatra

BEST LATIN AMERICA SOUTH ACT

Bizarrap

Duki

Fito Paez

Lali

Nicki Nicole

BEST NEW ZEALAND ACT

BENEE

JessB

Jolyon Petch

L.A.B.

SIX60

BEST NORDIC ACT

Alessandra

Käärijä

Loreen

Swedish House Mafia

Zara Larsson

BEST POLISH ACT

Doda

Kasia Nosowska

Mrozu

Sanah

Vito Bambino

BEST PORTUGUESE ACT

Bárbara Bandeira

Bispo

Carolina Deslandes

Marisa Liz

PIRUKA

BEST SPANISH ACT

Abraham Mateo

Álvaro de Luna

Lola Índigo

Quevedo

Samantha Hudson

BEST SWISS ACT

Danitsa

Gjon’s Tears

KT Gorique

Monet192

Stress

BEST UK & IRELAND ACT

Calvin Harris

Central Cee

PinkPantheress

Raye

Sam Smith

Tom Grennan

BEST US ACT

Doja Cat

Nicki Minaj

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

Taylor Swift