Here are the winners of the 2020 Queensland Music Awards

The 2020 Queensland Music Awards took place in Brisbane last night, celebrating the best music to come out of the sunshine state.
Thelma Plum walked away the big winner, taking home the award for ‘Album Of The Year’ with her 2019 debut ‘Better In Blak’.
The Jungle Giants took home two awards for their huge track ‘Heavy Hearted’, which recently charted at #8 on triple j’s 2019 Hottest 100. The song won in the ‘Song Of The Year’ and ‘Pop’ categories last night.
Other winners of the evening include Busby Marou for ‘Blues/Roots’, The Kite String Tangle for ‘Electronic/Dance’, Carmouflage Rose for ‘Hip-Hop/Rap’, DZ Deathrays for ‘Heavy’ and Miiesha for ‘Remote’.
“2019 was a stellar year for Queensland music and tonight we got to celebrate some of our finest homegrown talent who are at the forefront of Queensland artists making big waves on the national and global music front,” said QMusic CEO Angela Samut of the event.
Check out the full listen of winners below.
2020 Queensland Music Awards
Album Of The Year – Presented by APRA AMCOS
Thelma Plum – ‘Better In Blak’
Billy Thorpe Scholarship – Presented by Queensland Government through Arts Queensland
Harry Phillips
QMusic Honorary Award
Denis Handlin
Blues / Roots – Presented by Byron Bay Bluesfest
Busby Marou – ‘Naba Norem’ (Thomas Marou, Jeremy Busby)
Country – Presented by CMC Rocks
Oh Harlow – ‘Give It A Miss’ (Tiana Dennis, Briannah Dennis, Nolan Wynne)
Electronic / Dance – Presented by The Big Pineapple Music Festival
The Kite String Tangle – ‘P()L4R’ (Daniel Harley, Bridgette Amofah)
QMusic Emerging Artist Of The Year – Presented by Noisegate
Hope D
Export Achievement Award – Presented by Lyrical Road
Nat Dunn
Grant McLennan Life Achievement Award – Presented by QMusic
Brentyn ‘Rollo’ Rollason
Heavy – Presented by The Tshirt Mill
DZ Deathrays – ‘Still No Change’ (Shane Parsons, Simon Ridley, Lachlan Ewbank)
Hip Hop / Rap – Presented by The Sound Garden
Carmouflage Rose – ‘Sele’ (Graham Herrington, James Angus, Matthew Khabbaz)
Highest Selling Single
Amy Shark – ‘Mess Her Up’
Highest Selling Album
Conrad Sewell – ‘Life’
Indigenous – Presented by TRYP Fortitude Valley Hotel
Mau Power featuring Marcus Corowa – ‘Arrived’ (Patrick Mau)
Jazz – Presented by Running Boards
Sean Foran – ‘Money’
Pop – Presented by Hit Network
The Jungle Giants – ‘Heavy Hearted’ (Sam Hales)
Rock – Presented by The Triffid
Eliza & The Delusionals – ‘Just Exist’ (Eliza Klatt, Kurt Skuse, Ashley Martin)
Schools (Grade 6 – 12) – Presented by JMC Academy
HANNI – ‘Wired’ (Hannah Schloman, Marco Ghikas)
Singer-Songwriter / Folk – Presented by Savannah In The Round
Jaguar Jonze – ‘Beijing Baby’ (Deena Lynch, Tim Tan)
Song Of The Year – Presented by Green Beacon Brewing Co
The Jungle Giants – ‘Heavy Hearted’ (Sam Hales)
Soul / Funk / RNB – Presented by Katarzyna
Pink Matter – ‘Soul Fruit’ (Kerry Raywood, Isobel De Leon, Megan Christensen, Elizabeth Scott)
World – Presented by Howard Smith Wharves
Matt Hsu’s Orchestra – ‘Make Everything’ (Matthew Hsu, Ashleigh Finlay)
Regional – Presented by Azentro
Leanne Tennant – ‘Bring It All Back’
Remote – Presented by Telstra
Miiesha – ‘Drowning’ (Miiesha Young, Stephen Collins, Mohamad Komba)
Video – Presented by Nightlife Music
The Kite String Tangle – ‘P()L4R’ (Caitlin Johnson, Lucs Thyer, Liam Connor & Brian Lowe)
People’s Choice Awards – Presented by Oztix and The Music
Metro Venue Of The Year
The Triffid
Regional Venue Of The Year
Solbar
Festival Of The Year
Big Pineapple Music Festival