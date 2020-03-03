Here are the winners of the 2020 Queensland Music Awards

The 2020 Queensland Music Awards took place in Brisbane last night, celebrating the best music to come out of the sunshine state.

Thelma Plum walked away the big winner, taking home the award for ‘Album Of The Year’ with her 2019 debut ‘Better In Blak’.

The Jungle Giants took home two awards for their huge track ‘Heavy Hearted’, which recently charted at #8 on triple j’s 2019 Hottest 100. The song won in the ‘Song Of The Year’ and ‘Pop’ categories last night.

Advertisement

Other winners of the evening include Busby Marou for ‘Blues/Roots’, The Kite String Tangle for ‘Electronic/Dance’, Carmouflage Rose for ‘Hip-Hop/Rap’, DZ Deathrays for ‘Heavy’ and Miiesha for ‘Remote’.

“2019 was a stellar year for Queensland music and tonight we got to celebrate some of our finest homegrown talent who are at the forefront of Queensland artists making big waves on the national and global music front,” said QMusic CEO Angela Samut of the event.

Check out the full listen of winners below.

2020 Queensland Music Awards

Advertisement

Album Of The Year – Presented by APRA AMCOS

Thelma Plum – ‘Better In Blak’

Billy Thorpe Scholarship – Presented by Queensland Government through Arts Queensland

Harry Phillips

QMusic Honorary Award

Denis Handlin

Blues / Roots – Presented by Byron Bay Bluesfest

Busby Marou – ‘Naba Norem’ (Thomas Marou, Jeremy Busby)

Country – Presented by CMC Rocks

Oh Harlow – ‘Give It A Miss’ (Tiana Dennis, Briannah Dennis, Nolan Wynne)

Electronic / Dance – Presented by The Big Pineapple Music Festival

The Kite String Tangle – ‘P()L4R’ (Daniel Harley, Bridgette Amofah)

QMusic Emerging Artist Of The Year – Presented by Noisegate

Hope D

Export Achievement Award – Presented by Lyrical Road

Nat Dunn

Grant McLennan Life Achievement Award – Presented by QMusic

Brentyn ‘Rollo’ Rollason

Heavy – Presented by The Tshirt Mill

DZ Deathrays – ‘Still No Change’ (Shane Parsons, Simon Ridley, Lachlan Ewbank)

Hip Hop / Rap – Presented by The Sound Garden

Carmouflage Rose – ‘Sele’ (Graham Herrington, James Angus, Matthew Khabbaz)

Highest Selling Single

Amy Shark – ‘Mess Her Up’

Highest Selling Album

Conrad Sewell – ‘Life’

Indigenous – Presented by TRYP Fortitude Valley Hotel

Mau Power featuring Marcus Corowa – ‘Arrived’ (Patrick Mau)

Jazz – Presented by Running Boards

Sean Foran – ‘Money’

Pop – Presented by Hit Network

The Jungle Giants – ‘Heavy Hearted’ (Sam Hales)

Rock – Presented by The Triffid

Eliza & The Delusionals – ‘Just Exist’ (Eliza Klatt, Kurt Skuse, Ashley Martin)

Schools (Grade 6 – 12) – Presented by JMC Academy

HANNI – ‘Wired’ (Hannah Schloman, Marco Ghikas)

Singer-Songwriter / Folk – Presented by Savannah In The Round

Jaguar Jonze – ‘Beijing Baby’ (Deena Lynch, Tim Tan)

Song Of The Year – Presented by Green Beacon Brewing Co

The Jungle Giants – ‘Heavy Hearted’ (Sam Hales)

Soul / Funk / RNB – Presented by Katarzyna

Pink Matter – ‘Soul Fruit’ (Kerry Raywood, Isobel De Leon, Megan Christensen, Elizabeth Scott)

World – Presented by Howard Smith Wharves

Matt Hsu’s Orchestra – ‘Make Everything’ (Matthew Hsu, Ashleigh Finlay)

Regional – Presented by Azentro

Leanne Tennant – ‘Bring It All Back’

Remote – Presented by Telstra

Miiesha – ‘Drowning’ (Miiesha Young, Stephen Collins, Mohamad Komba)

Video – Presented by Nightlife Music

The Kite String Tangle – ‘P()L4R’ (Caitlin Johnson, Lucs Thyer, Liam Connor & Brian Lowe)

People’s Choice Awards – Presented by Oztix and The Music

Metro Venue Of The Year

The Triffid

Regional Venue Of The Year

Solbar

Festival Of The Year

Big Pineapple Music Festival