Here’s Slipknot’s Corey Taylor covering a Motörhead classic

Corey Taylor has covered a Motörhead classic to celebrate one of his solo tracks soundtracking WWE’s NXT Loud.

The Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman began sharing his own solo material earlier this year, with his debut album arriving earlier today (October 2).

Triple H – the 14-time world champion wrestler, who is now WWE’s executive vice president of global talent strategy and development – shared a video of the cover on Twitter yesterday (October 1).

“Can’t thank @CoreyTaylorRock enough for lending his new track Culture Head off the his new album CMFT (OUT TOMORROW!) as the #NXTLOUD theme for #NXTTakeOver: 31,” he wrote. “But this one is for Lem…”

Can’t thank @CoreyTaylorRock enough for lending his new track Culture Head off the his new album CMFT (OUT TOMORROW!) as the #NXTLOUD theme for #NXTTakeOver: 31 … but this one is for Lem… #AceOfSpades @mymotorhead pic.twitter.com/tc6RBEvLbK — Triple H (@TripleH) October 1, 2020

In the clip, Taylor introduces the track by saying: “We’ve been picked, right, to play on NXT tonight. Music!” He and his band then launch into the cover of ‘Ace Of Spades’.

In a four-star review, NME said of Taylor’s ‘CMFT’ album: “[This] isn’t the most profound or intense album Taylor has put his hand to, but it’s certainly the most fun. He sounds in love with life, a man finally free of his darkness.”

Meanwhile, the musician will play the album in full alongside some Slipknot and Stone Sour classics at his livestreamed solo gig ‘Forum Or Against Em’ tonight. The show will take place at Los Angeles’ The Forum venue at 10pm BST.

“I’ve been saying since the beginning I’d find a way to bring this music and this band to the people,” he said when announcing the gig. “And I’m honoured that The Forum let us do just that. It’s ‘CMFT’ in its entirety. It’s songs I’ve shared over the years. It’s a celebration, and I’m so stoked to party with all of you.”