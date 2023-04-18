Here’s a “lost” Oasis album – created by AI

A UK band used AI to imagine what Oasis might sound like if they were to reform and release a new album in 2023.

The eight-track album – cleverly entitled ‘AISIS’ – was developed by indie band Breezer, who created their own tracks, then added an AI version of Liam Gallagher’s voice over the top.

It envisions how the band might sound today, if they were to reform and release new music that fitted in with their iconic sound captured throughout the ’90s. All eight tracks are original releases, created by Breezer throughout the 2021 lockdown.

Describing the project as an “alternate reality concept album”, the members of Breezer explained how they came up with the idea after becoming fed up with waiting for the Brit-pop icons to regroup. “We’re bored of waiting for Oasis to reform, so we’ve got an AI modelled Liam Gallagher (inspired by @JekSpek) to step in and help out,” they wrote on YouTube.

“It seemed to be a perfect match, and we love how some of these have turned out. We have a 2nd bunch of songs to come if you want to hear more, please let us know in the comments,” they added. “We’ve thoroughly enjoyed convincing our mates these are actually Oasis lost tunes, and recommend you try the same too.”

At the time of writing, ‘The Lost Tapes/Vol.1’ has over 8,000 views on YouTube – and, surprisingly, an overwhelmingly positive response from fans.

“I can’t tell you how good this is!!!!! Unbelievable to think mixing something like this is possible. Fantastic job!!! Lyrics for songs and more videos as soon as possible please,” wrote one fan in the comment section.

Another added: “Genuinely impressed with the songs and the AI replicating Liam’s voice/vocals here. I’m connecting better with some of this than I am some of Liam and Noel’s solo work.”

Currently, neither Liam nor Noel Gallagher have commented on the project, which debuted online four days ago.

While fans may be rejoicing to hear new Oasis-inspired music, the actual fate of the band still hangs in the balance. Over recent years, the potential of an Oasis reunion has been toyed with by the members – although any concrete plans have yet to be announced.

Most recently, Liam Gallagher took to social media to condemn his brother for doing “a lot of damage to Oasis as a brand”.

The comments came in response to an interview Noel conducted with France Inter, where he stated that Liam “should get his people” to call and arrange a reunion. “He should get his people to call my people,” he said. “He’s got my number, he’s got my manager’s number. Call us. But you know what? He won’t call.”

Responding on Twitter, Liam wrote: “Here’s how I see it the little fella aka potato has done a lot of damage to Oasis as a band/brand,” He continued, adding: “He’s got a lot of making up to do not just to me but to you the fans the people that put us where we are tday as you were.”

Your not stupid — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 22, 2023

In other AI news, earlier today (April 18), Universal Music Group removed an AI-generated collaboration between Drake and The Weeknd from all streaming platforms.

‘Heart On My Sleeve’ saw the technology mimic the voices of the two artists and went on to reach 13 million views on TikTok alone within a matter of hours. Universal explained the decision to have the song taken down in a statement.

“The training of generative AI using our artists’ music (which represents both a breach of our agreements and a violation of copyright law) as well as the availability of infringing content created with generative AI on DSPs, begs the question as to which side of history all stakeholders in the music ecosystem want to be on,” it read.

“The side of artists, fans and human creative expression, or on the side of deep fakes, fraud and denying artists their due compensation.”

Further, last month Bad Seeds frontman Nick Cave said that “ChatGPT should just fuck off and leave songwriting alone”. The comments followed his previous condemnation of using AI platforms to write songs — describing the process as a “grotesque mockery of what it means to be human”.