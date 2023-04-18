Here’s another heavy teaser of new Foo Fighters music

Foo Fighters have taken to social media to share what appears to be another teaser of upcoming music. Check it out below.

The snippet of music was shared by the band on Twitter earlier today (April 18) and contains 25 seconds of what seems to be their first new music without Taylor Hawkins. Posted without a caption, the clip shows a white screen, with what may be upcoming lyrics written down.

“Are you thinking what I’m thinking? / Are you feeling what I’m Feeling? / This is happening now,” it reads, followed by the band’s logo which fades onto the screen.

This is the second time that the rock veterans have shared a mysterious clip of what may be new music on Twitter. Last Wednesday (April 12), the band caught fans by surprise by sharing a similar – although slightly shorter – clip online.

The initial teaser was slower and more melodic than the latest clip – which has a fast-paced, almost-thrashy vibe – and also had a caption that read “Are you thinking what I’m thinking?” – hinting to fans that both clips are taken from the same new song.

Currently, the Dave Grohl-fronted band are preparing to play their first full headline shows since the passing of Taylor Hawkins in March 2022. The drummer died while on tour with the band in Bogotá, Colombia – he was aged 50.

After holding two tribute concerts for Hawkins – featuring guest appearances from Wolfgang Van Halen, The Darkness’ Justin Hawkins, Queens Of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme and more – Foo Fighters announced that they would be continuing as a band without him.

“As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us,” the band said in a statement posted to social media.

“Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were – and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward.”

It remains unclear exactly who will be the new drummer in upcoming projects. Previously, fans speculated that Pearl Jam and Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron may be the replacement – however, these rumours were later shot down by the musician.

Back in September, Foos’ guitarist Chris Shiflett said that he expected the band to make another record. “Most people that I’ve encountered have been respectful about it or try to avoid it,” he said when asked how the topic of Hawkins’ passing has been addressed. “It probably will be [more of a thing] when we ever get around to putting out another Foo Fighters record and go back into the promo boogie-woogie.”

The band are set to hit the stage without Hawkins this later this year. This will feature a number of festival appearances and US headline shows in cities including Washington, Nevada, Utah and California.