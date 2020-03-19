The coronavirus pandemic is having a detrimental financial impact on music industries worldwide. Scores of concerts, festivals and tours over the next few months have been cancelled or postponed, as governments institute bans on public gatherings and encourage social distancing measures. This means interrupted income streams for not just artists, but also venues, managers, booking agents, roadies and more.

In Australia, millions of dollars in income have been lost to events cancelled by both COVID-19 and the bushfires that raged earlier this year. As of March 19, IlostMyGig.net.au, a new site tracking music industry workers’ financial losses from cancelled events, has logged a $200million loss in income and 400,000 people impacted,

Meanwhile, Australian artists and music industry figures are brainstorming and launching schemes to alleviate financial losses. Here’s a running list of initiatives and ideas that fans and music listeners can participate in.

Buy and stream music

On Friday (March 20), music distribution platform Bandcamp will waive their revenue share of sales for one day only, ensuring artists and labels receive 100% of the payments that take place on the website.

Bandcamp will forgo their cut from midnight to midnight Pacific Time, which means 6pm Friday, March 20 to 6pm Saturday, March 21 AEDT. “For many artists, a single day of boosted sales can mean the difference between being able to pay rent or not,” Bandcamp CEO Ethan Diamond wrote in a letter accompanying the announcement.

On March 18, Federal Labor MP Tony Burke published a statement urging streaming services and commercial radio to support Australian artists through the current crisis. Burke urged outlets to consider promoting “Australian-only playlists” and “special hours of Australian-only music”.

Australian singer-songwriter Alex Lahey, who recently published an open letter to Victorian premier Daniel Andrews in response to the projected financial loss of the music community, spoke with triple j’s Hobba and Hing on March 17. She encouraged fans to purchase music and merchandise, explaining that artists don’t just lose performance fees when a show is cancelled, but opportunities to sell music and merchandise, too. “Try and stimulate their businesses as directly as possible,” Lahey said.

Maori-Australian musician Kira Puru has challenged Australian radio stations to play more Australian artists throughout the coronavirus outbreak, tagging broadcasters including triple j, Triple M and FBi radio on her original Twitter post. Some radio DJs and programmes have responded to her call, including triple j’s short.fast.loud, Our Mosh Pit on JOY 94.9, triple j’s The Racket and ABC Radio Australia’s Tali Aualiitia.

A CHALLENGE to Australian radio stations to play mostly/exclusively Aussie artists to jack up our royalties while we wait for our gigs to pick up again! 1 small, literally free way to aid local artists? Who’s in? @triplej ? @TripleMSydney ? @fbiradio ? @kiis1011 ? @DoubleJRadio — Kira Puru (@kirapuru) March 17, 2020

Melbourne’s The Cat Empire launched a new initiative called Lockdown Get Down on March 19, intended to urge fans to stream music to support artists during the coronavirus pandemic. The Cat Empire also asked that people show solidarity with the initiative and post on social media using the hashtag #lockdowngetdown.

Relief funds

Some in the Australian music industry have taken it upon themselves to organise relief funds to support musicians in the coming months.

On March 18, prog-rock musician Tim Charles (of Melbourne band Ne Obliviscaris) has, with his partner Natasha May Charles, launched a COVID-19 Relief Fund for workers in the Australian music industry. All proceeds go to Support Act, the crisis relief charity fund for artists, crew and music workers. The funds raised will be distributed through financial grants. At the time of writing this fund had raised $1,635 of a $10,000 target.

On March 16, Charlotte Abroms, head of management agency Hear Hear, launched a fundraiser also for Support Act to help arts workers who’ve lost their jobs after recent cancellations and postponements of events. Some of Abroms’ own team have been affected, including musician Angie McMahon and sound engineer Jono Steer. The proceeds will be used to help those struggling to pay expenses including rent, bills, medical and dental expenses and mental health care. At the time of writing, $19,639 has been raised from 348 people donating.

Australian Arts Minister Paul Fletcher heard from industry representatives on Tuesday (March 17) who called for an $850million stimulus package to help preserve arts sector employment. Representatives from organisations such as ARIA and Live Performance Australia said “the coronavirus shutdown would cost the industry hundreds of millions of dollars”.

Retain your concert and festival tickets

The growing list of concert, tour and festival cancellations and postponements has led to calls from the music industry to retain their tickets. The call – which is manifesting on social media as the hashtag #KeepYourTicket – echoes announcements by promoters and venues, which promise refunds for punters but often appeal to fans to not seek a refund, to stem the loss of income as a result of cancellations.

Watch a livestream

Artists across the globe are taking to streaming live performances as the pandemic closes venues, giving rise to a new era of virtual gigs. Though many of these livestreams are free, some artists are using services such as Patreon to solicit financial support.

Australian DJ Hayden James announced on March 19 that his upcoming global shows were postponed. Instead, James revealed he will be streaming a live DJ set each Saturday from 12pm AEDT from his backyard instead.

ANNOUNCEMENT: Live steam backyard sets every Saturday (AUS time) ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Nik0DhZjwU — Hayden James (@hayden_james) March 19, 2020

After having shows cancelled, Nai Palm and Swooping Duck of Hiatus Kaiyote announced a Patreon page where they will host a series of live-streaming sessions. For $5 a month, fans will get access to “music made by us that you won’t hear anywhere else, 1-on-1 chats, breakdown of songs, sleepover parties, jams, backstage passes, livestreamed concerts” and more, the band note.

Melbourne garage rockers The Naysayers have also announced their own Live Stream From Quarantine gig in lieu of a cancelled show at The Post Office Hotel which was due to take place on Saturday 21. The stream is free to access, but The Naysayers encourage viewers to donate to Support Act.