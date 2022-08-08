Here’s Metallica’s ‘Master Of Puppets’ in the style of Rammstein

A YouTuber has reimagined Metallica’s iconic ‘Master Of Puppets’ into a crushing, industrial number à la German heavyweights Rammstein – check it out below.

Denis Pauna’s creation, titled ‘What if Rammstein wrote Master Of Puppets’, was shared on the video streaming platform last Thursday (August 4) and has since clocked up more than 20,000 views.

Pauna plays every instrument during the eight-minute reimagining, which includes the now-legendary guitar solo and all the lyrics sung in German.

Last year, Pauna performed ‘Enter Sandman’ in the same style, while also turning Depeche Mode’s ‘Personal Jesus’ into a Motörhead song.

Since then, he’s asked what if Motörhead wrote Tears For Fears’ ‘Shout’ and what if Alice In Chains wrote ‘Call Me’ by Blondie.

Streams of Metallica‘s classic track ‘Master Of Puppets’ have increased significantly following its use in Stranger Things‘ season four finale.

In the finale, titled The Piggyback, Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) played the 1986 track on a rooftop to distract a horde of demonic bats protecting the lair of main villain Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).

Following the episode’s release in July on Netflix, Metallica shared a post on Instagram on Tuesday (July 5) praising the show’s creators, the Duffer Brothers, for the sequence.

“The way The Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include ‘Master of Puppets’ in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it.

“It’s an incredible honour to be such a big part of Eddie’s journey and to once again be keeping company with all of the other amazing artists featured in the show.”

Since then, the track has entered the Billboard Hot 100 charts and the UK Top 40 for the first time ever, while the band have jammed backstage with Quinn at Lollapalooza and released a range of Stranger Things-inspired merch.

Riding the track’s momentum, the band have also duetted a video of Munson’s ‘Master Of Puppets’ scene and released their first-ever video for the song.