Here’s the official tracklist for Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’

Taylor Swift has revealed the official tracklist for her upcoming album, ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ – see the full list below.

Today (February 6), Swift took to social media to share the back cover of the upcoming album, as well as the album’s tracklist. Her post comes a day after she announced the album while accepting an award for Best Pop Vocal Album for ‘Midnights’ at the 2024 Grammys.

She said: “I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret I’ve been keeping for the past two years. My brand new album comes out April 19th. It’s called ‘The Tortured Poets Department’.

The tracklist for Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ is:

Advertisement

SIDE A:

‘Fortnight’ ft. Post Malone

‘The Tortured Poets Department’

‘My Boy Only Breaks His Favourite Toys’

‘Down Bad’

SIDE B:

‘So Long, London’

‘But Daddy I Love Him’

‘Fresh Out The Slammer’

‘Florida!!!’ ft. Florence + The Machine

SIDE C:

‘Guilty As Sin?’

‘Who’s Afraid Of Little Old Me?’

‘I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)’

‘LOML’

SIDE D:

‘I Can Do It With A Broken Heart’

‘The Smallest Man Who Ever Loved’

‘The Alchemy’

‘Clara Bow’

Bonus Track: ‘The Manuscript’

Tweets by taylorswift13

‘The Tortured Poets Department’ will mark Taylor Swift’s 11th studio album. It follows her 2022 record ‘Midnights’, and more recently the singer’s re-recordings of ‘Speak Now’ and ‘1989’. The album has been confirmed to feature Post Malone and Florence + The Machine.

Advertisement

Elsewhere at the Grammy Awards, Taylor Swift was awarded Album Of The Year for ‘Midnights’, marking her fourth win in the category. With the win, Swift is now the all-time leader in Album Of The Year wins, setting a new record. She was previously tied for three wins alongside Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon and Frank Sinatra.