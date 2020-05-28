Here’s the trailer for new IDLES documentary, ‘Don’t Go Gentle’

IDLES have shared the trailer for a new documentary, Don’t Go Gentle. You can watch the trailer below.

A description about the documentary says: “Don’t Go Gentle is a film about finding strength in vulnerability.

“It journeys through IDLES determination, friendship and adversity as they fight for a place in a divided socio-political environment, unexpectedly inspiring and unifying an international community along the way.”

Advertisement

The film will be available to stream from June 1 for two weeks here.

You can see the trailer for the documentary below:

Yesterday (May 27), it was announced that IDLES will perform at next year’s Primavera Sound Festival.

The Barcelona-held event is set to return next year for its 20th anniversary after the 2020 edition was cancelled earlier this month due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Primavera confirmed the first 100 acts for the 2021 line-up, announcing that the likes of The Strokes, Tame Impala, Gorillaz, FKA twigs and Tyler, the Creator will perform next year between June 2-6.

Advertisement

All tickets that were purchased for Primavera Sound Barcelona 2020 will be valid for 2021, while remaining tickets for the 2021 festival will go on sale next Wednesday (June 3).

IDLES recently returned with new single ‘Mr Motivator’, the first preview of their upcoming third album.