Here’s Twenty One Pilots’ ‘Jumpsuit’ mashed up with Taylor Swift’s ‘Love Story’

In what is undoubtedly one of the strangest mash-ups in some time, a YouTube user has mixed Taylor Swift‘s ‘Love Story’ with ‘Jump Suit’ – the lead single from Twenty One Pilots‘ 2018 album ‘Trench’.

While the two tracks aren’t the most obvious of pairings, the new effort from renowned mash-up artist William Maranci works surprisingly well, with Josh Dun’s thunderous drums providing a successful contrast to Swift’s vocals.

It marks the latest unexpected mash-up from Maranci, who previously mixed Justin Timberlake’s ‘Du Hast’ with Justin Timberlake’s ‘My Love’.

In July, Twenty One Pilots’ Tyler Joseph discussed the band’s next album, saying they could write “two very different records next”.

The band are currently working on the follow-up to their 2018 release ‘Trench’, which marked their fifth studio album.

Speaking to AltPress, Joseph said he wasn’t interested in reacting to current events, but admitted he wasn’t “really sure which direction we’re gonna go yet”. “There are two very different records, in my opinion, to be written,” he said.

“One being right now and the other one being after that. I don’t know which one I’m going to do first. I have an idea of what I think is next, sonically. It’s just whether or not it’s too big of a risk, I guess.”

In May, the frontman said the band could release their next album “sooner than we were planning”. Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1, Joseph said he didn’t know if the new record would be an “in-between record or if it’s a continuation of the narrative and where we left off”.

Earlier this year, they also released a new single called ‘Level Of Concern’ – their first piece of new music in two years.