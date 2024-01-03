Here’s what Christina Aguilera played at the opening of her Las Vegas residency

Christina Aguilera kicked off her new Las Vegas residency last week (December 30), playing a career-spanning set with elaborate production.

The residency, titled ‘A Truly Modern Twist’, is taking place at Volatire at The Venetian and marks Aguilera’s third stretch of shows in Vegas. The Grammy Award-winning singer previously took over the Zappos Theater in a residency that spanned from May 2019 to March 2020.

Aguilera had previously said when the shows were announced that she wanted to bring “a new show that fuses music, sophistication and art in ways I have never performed before,” add that “what I love about the intimacy at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort is how up-close-and-personal I can be with the audience … a truly modern twist on the performance experience.”

Meanwhile, Aguilera notably incorporated a portion of the Bree Runway song ‘That Girl’ into her performance of ‘Glam’, which Runway was particularly delighted by.

Sharing a video of the moment to social media, Runway wrote: ““THAT GIRLLLL!!!!! IN YOUR SET?!?! get me on a flight to vegas NOWWWWW!!!!!!” Runway captioned. “I almost FELL when I heard my voice omg.”

“CHRISTINA AGUILERA GIRLLLL HUHHH???!!” she initially wrote, before adding, “LIKEEE?!?! That’s realllly one of my icons !!!”

Aguilera then replied in a subsequent post: “Come to Vegas anytime”.

Check out footage of the show and the setlist below:

Setlist:

‘Not Myself Tonight’

‘Your Body’

‘Diamonds Are Forever’

‘Glam’

‘Vanity’

‘Genie in A Bottle’

‘You Don’t Own Me’ (Lesley Gore cover)

‘Dirrty’

‘Guy What Takes His Time’ (Ralph Rainger cover)

‘Ain’t No Other Man’

‘Welcome To Burlesque’

‘Lady Marmalade’

‘Fighter’

‘Beautiful’

‘Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend’

Last year, Sam Smith covered Aguilera’s 2002 smash hit ‘Beautiful’ as part of Amazon Music’s 2023 Pride. In a statement, he said he has been a fan of the New Yorker and that “the song is a true acceptance anthem and continues to inspire me with its important message to never stop celebrating who you are.”

The 42-year-old’s ’00s pop classic ‘Genie In A Bottle’ was also featured in the Beef soundtrack alongside Limp Bizkit, System Of A Down and Incubus.