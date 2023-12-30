Here’s who’s playing Jools Holland’s Hootenanny 2023

The line-up for Jools Holland‘s traditional New Year’s Eve show on BBC2 has been announced.

Jools’ Annual Hootenanny will see the likes of Rod Stewart, Joss Stone, Olivia Dean, Paul Jones, P.P. Arnold, RAYE, Sugababes and The Mary Wallopers seeing in 2024.

Other guests include Boogie Woogie Queen, Ruby Turner and as always, the Pipes & Drums of the 1st Battalion Scot Guards will feature, as the hour strikes midnight.

Details of which songs the artists will perform on the night are yet to be announced.

This year’s show will air from 11.30pm GMT on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer this Sunday (December 31). You can watch it here.

Last year, Ed Sheeran, Joy Crookes, Miley Cyrus, Saweetie, Jack Harlow, Brandi Carlile, Anitta, 24kGoldn, Kitty Ca$h and Cyrus’ younger sister Noah performed on the annual knees up.

Meanwhile, James Blunt recently recalled the time that Damon Albarn didn’t want to be photographed with him for an episode of Later… With Jools Holland.

The topic arose during a discussion with actor Kathy Burke on an episode of her podcast series Where There’s A Will, There’s A Wake.

“He’s a lovely chap, I’m sure, but he didn’t want me [to be in] the photo of the episode,” Blunt said of the incident.

“Everyone gets the photo and that photo is put up on the wall of the studio, of Jules Holland’s studio,” Blunt added. “For some reason, he didn’t want me in the photo, so I was kept in my dressing room while they took that photo. And then he left and then they got me out for a second photo, but my photo’s not necessarily on the wall.”

Elsewhere, Skindred recently made their debut appearance on the show alongside The Last Dinner Party.