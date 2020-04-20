Hermitude drop 4/20-themed track, ‘Too High’

Hermitude are have released a timely single in honour of 4/20, a day recognised globally as a celebration of marijuana.

‘Too High’ is a relaxed, synth-heavy track that honours the dance outfit’s origins and how far they’ve come. Hailing from Sydney’s Blue Mountains, the duo spent their early days making music, growing weed and having a good time.

The track illustrates the memories Angus “El Gusto” Stuart and Luke “Dubs” Dubber shared as teenagers back in the day, as “two good friends getting high and creating”. Listen to ‘Too High’ below:

In a statement, the duo said: “When you grow up in an isolated town where there ain’t shit to do, a good solution is to form a band called Hermitude, grow a couple of weed plants out the back of ya Mum’s house, pick up the keys to ya Dad’s studio and bunker down from dusk ‘til dawn writing as much music as possible.”

Coincidentally, Hermitude have a song called ‘Dusk Till Dawn’ that featured on their 2019 album ‘Pollyanarchy’. ‘Pollyanarchy’ is Hermitude’s sixth studio album and marks a more subdued, down-tempo palette compared to the duo’s earlier music.

For this release, they put together an impressive list of features including Vic Mensa, who made his mark on ‘Dusk Till Dawn’ and Bibi Bourelly, an American-German artist who co-wrote Rihanna’s ‘Bitch Better Have My Money’.

Last year saw Hermitude complete their first world tour and watched ‘Pollyanarchy’ reach Number Six on the ARIA Charts. They also had two songs appear in triple j’s Hottest 100 of the Decade: ‘The Buzz’ feat. Mataya and Young Tapz at Number 63 and ‘Hyperparadise’ (Flume Remix) at Number 48.

A statement about the release of ‘Too High’ said the pair are “now in isolation and creating endlessly”.