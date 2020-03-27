Hermitude and Haiku Hands share new video for ‘Let It Burn (World’s Gone Mad)’

Hermitude have shared a new video directed by Sean Whirl for their song with Haiku Hands, ‘Let It Burn (World’s Gone Mad)’, from their 2019 album ‘Pollyanarchy’.

The video sees Haiku Hands make mischief in New York City, with a brief appearance from Hermitude themselves. Watch it below:

Advertisement

The band spoke to Purple Sneakers, which premiered the video, about how the new clip’s release became accidentally timely.

“We knew there was a growing sense of chaos in the world when we were working on this song, and who better to portray that than Haiku Hands!” Hermitude said.

“But none of us could have known how intense it was going to get. Sean’s visuals help capture that energy and really complement the girls’ style as they run a muck (sic) through NYC.”

‘Let It Burn’ has also received a new single release today (March 27) via Elefant Traks. ‘Pollyanarchy’ was the band’s sixth full-length studio release. Earlier this year, the electronic duo shared remixes of album tracks ‘Northern Lights’ and ‘OneFourThree’ by Ninajirachi and Friends Within respectively. Hermitude also recently collaborated with Odette on the song ‘Feverbreak’.

Haiku Hands’ last single, ‘Onset’, was released in 2019. The band were set to appear at Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware in June before its cancellation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

Hermitude’s ‘The Buzz’ recently placed at number 63 in triple j’s inaugural Hottest 100 of the Decade countdown. Flume’s remix of their song ‘HyperParadise’ placed at number 48.