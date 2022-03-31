Hermitude announce ‘Mirror Mountain’ tour dates

Hermitude have announced a tour for this June in support of their forthcoming album ‘Mirror Mountain’.

The three-date run will kick off on June 2 with a show at the Sydney Opera House as part of this year’s Vivid Live program. A little over a week later, they’ll play at the Princess Theatre in Brisbane and the Croxton in Melbourne, on June 10 and 11 respectively.

Support on all three shows will come from Sydney DJ Dameeeela along with Melbourne-based producer Juno Mamba. A pre-sale will kick off at 10am AEDT this Friday (April 1), with general tickets on sale the following Tuesday (April 5).

Their seventh studio album, and first since 2019’s ‘Pollyanarchy’, ‘Mirror Mountain’ is set to arrive on May 6 via Elefant Traks. The duo – Luke Dubs and El Gusto – announced the album back in January alongside second single ‘Promises’, following on from ‘St Claire’ late last year.

The Blue Mountains duo recorded the album in a home studio in Blackheath, calling it a “love letter to our hometown” upon its announcement. “We wrote this last year in Gusto’s house, so it has a really personal feel to us.”

Since then, the duo have also shared third single ‘When You Feel Like This’, a collaboration with The Jungle Giants that dropped last week.