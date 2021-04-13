Hermitude, BENEE to headline Festival of the Sun 2021

Festival of the Sun will return later this year with a lineup that includes the likes of electronic duo Hermitude, New Zealand pop wunderkind BENEE, Middle Kids, the Chats, recent NME cover star Genesis Owusu and more.

The Port Macquarie festival will run from December 9-11 at Breakwall Holiday Park, and will also feature performances from A. Swayze & the Ghosts, the Buoys, Hayley Mary, The Lazy Eyes, Kim Churchill and Romero, to name but a few.

See the full lineup below. Tickets for this year’s festival go on sale this Thursday April 15 from midday AEST.

Advertisement

“Last year we all took a hit but this just meant that 2021 can be our best yet,” commented festival director Simon Luke in a statement.

“FOTSUN is marking its 17th year running and we can’t wait to share the new and exciting things we have happening at our boutique BYO festival this year.”

The Festival of the Sun 2021 lineup is:

Hermitude

BENEE

The Chats

Middle Kids

A. Swayze & The Ghosts

The Buoys

Caitlin Harnett & the Pony Boys

Concrete Surfers

First Beige

Genesis Owusu

Hayley Mary

Jelly Oshen

Kim Churchill

The Lazy Eyes

Lazywax

Liyah Knight

Romero

Saint Lane

Sumner

Boycott

Fungas

Palomino