Hermitude, Hoodzy, Horrorshow and more have announced a Sydney bushfire benefit concert called City Loves Country.

The hip-hop acts will play Sydney’s Enmore Theatre this Saturday (January 11). Nooky, Rebecca Hatch and Thundamentals are also on the bill, as are DJs Joyride, Kilimi and Jazmine Nikitta.

Proceeds from the show will go to the Fire Relief Fund for First Nations Communities. “The deep trauma being experienced by countless people on this land is made all the more horrible by sacred lands burning to ash,” a statement on the event page reads.

Advertisement

The venue initially announced for the fundraiser was the Factory Theatre, but was changed “due to overwhelming demand”. Tickets for the Factory Theatre will be honoured at the Enmore.

🙏 You sold out the factory in just over an hour. We've upgraded to the Enmore Theatre, all welcome. https://t.co/xTcYlgL552 pic.twitter.com/UKAwy1BzXM — Urthboy (@urthboy) January 6, 2020

Attendees are encouraged to donate on top of paying for their tickets. As the event page notes, all organisers, artists, crew and the venue have waived performance/labour/hire costs. Find tickets here.

Other upcoming bushfire benefit shows include Courtney Barnett and Camp Cope’s sold-out two-night run in Melbourne taking place tomorrow and Wednesday (January 7 to 8), the Adelaide Bushfire Benefit Concert featuring The Yearlings, Ollie English and more on January 12, and Hockey Dad’s newly announced Fire Fund show at Windang Bowling Club on January 24.