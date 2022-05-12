Hermitude, Middle Kids and Thundamentals lead Be Social 2022 line-up

After a chaotic debut last December, the Be Social festival (formerly named B Social) will return to Yuwibara/Mackay for a new edition headed up by Hermitude, Middle Kids and Thundamentals.

It’ll go down on Saturday August 6 at Harrup Park, with two stages boasting an all-Australian line-up. In addition to the aforementioned trio of local heavyweights, the 19-act bill will feature sets from the likes of Mashd N Kutcher, Peach PRC, Stellie, Cherry and KLP.

Tickets for the day-long gig go on sale at 8am on Thursday May 19, with a presale kicking off a day earlier. For access to that, punters will need to register for the festival’s mailing list.

Brought to life with support from Queensland Tourism, Mackay Tourism, and local council, Be Social made its debut last December. Acts appearing included The Jungle Giants, Sneaky Sound System, Choomba and Northeast Party House, though due to brutal storming in Yuwibara/Mackay, the event was almost forced into cancellation.

As he explained to triple j, festival director Michael Delaney was dogged in his will to power through, and moved the entire event under shelter.

“The 2021 event was one of the worst yet best experiences of my life,” he told the station. “It was hard with so many one step forward two step back moments but when we opened the gates in crazy weather and the crowds flooded in I couldn’t have been happier.”

The full line-up for Be Social 2022 is:

Hermitude

Middle Kids

Thundamentals

Mashd N Kutcher

Peach PRC

KLP

Lo’99

Wa-fu

Interupt

The Stone Apes

Ruby Sue

Tuckshop DJs

Clover

Tempo

Pacey

Cherry

Stellie

Calab Pace

Mama Africa DJs

triple j Unearthed winner