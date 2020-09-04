Hermitude share new single ‘Spotlight’ featuring Daniel Bedingfield

Hermitude have shared a new single, ‘Spotlight’, featuring vocals from Daniel Bedingfield – listen to it below.

It’s the second track released by the electronic duo this year, following standalone single ‘Too High’, put out to commemorate 4/20.

Advertisement

Hermitude recorded the track in a writing session with Bedingfield (Natasha Bedingfield’s brother) in Los Angeles. In a press statement, the pair described the recording process.

“It was so loud in his headphones that we could hear it in the next room! He got the essence of the song in that first take and then we refined it from there. A truly unique and amazing artist and a session we’ll never forget!” Hermitude said.

It’s unclear whether this new track signals a new full-length project from Hermitude, as the single cover is very similar to that of their 2019 album ‘Pollyanarchy’.

When Hermitude released ‘Too High’ back in April, the duo commented in a press statement that they were “now in isolation and creating endlessly”.

Last year saw Hermitude complete their first world tour, with ‘Pollyanarchy’ reaching Number Six on the ARIA Charts. They also had two songs appear in triple j’s Hottest 100 of the Decade: ‘The Buzz’ feat. Mataya and Young Tapz at Number 63 and ‘Hyperparadise’ (Flume Remix) at Number 48.