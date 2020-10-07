Hermitude tease forthcoming collaboration with Kimbra

Aussie production duo Hermitude have announced some details of their forthcoming single, a collaboration with Kimbra.

Taking to social media this morning (October 7), Hermitude teased the collaboration, simply writing “Hermitude and @kimbramusic” before revealing that the track is due out this Friday (October 9).

Hermitude and @kimbramusic This Friday 👀 — Hermitude (@HermitudeMusic) October 6, 2020

Advertisement

The forthcoming collaboration will mark Hermitude’s third release of the year, following ‘Spotlight‘ alongside Daniel Bedingfield and their 4/20 themed track ‘Too High‘.

While the duo have been steadily releasing singles throughout the year, they haven’t released a full-length album since 2019’s ‘Pollyanarchy’.

For Kimbra, the collab will mark her second release of the year, after she hopped on Jacob Collier’s track ‘In My Bones’, alongside Tank and the Bangas.

Apart from that, she has been relatively quiet since the release of her third studio album in 2018, ‘Primal Heart’.

Featuring co-writing efforts from Skrillex and Natasha Bedingfield, who is the sister of aforementioned artist Daniel Bedingfield, ‘Primal Heart’ marked Kimbra’s first full-length in four years, following 2014’s ‘The Golden Echo’.

“The time and deliberation taken by Kimbra on ‘Primal Heart’ shows, as on album three she’s truly hit her stride,” NME said of ‘Primal Heart’ in a four-star review.

Advertisement

“Throughout she offers up rich, swirling instrumentals and intricate musical landscapes, crunchy chord progressions and twinkling chromaticism complemented by her confident, warm vocals.”