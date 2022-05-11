Hermitude, Thelma Plum and Skegss to lead free Gold Coast festival Springtime

The full line-up for the inaugural Springtime festival – a free, three-day event debuting on the Gold Coast this September – has been announced, with Hermitude, Thelma Plum and Skegss leading the bill.

Springtime will be held across the streets and beaches of Surfers Paradise, running over the weekend of Friday September 2 through Sunday 4. Though there will be some ticketed sideshows held in the surrounding areas – details for which will be revealed in due time – the festival itself will be completely free to attend.

It comes in partnership with the annual Gold Coast Music Awards, with this year’s ceremony set to be held as par of Springtime on Saturday September 3.

Alongside a headlining set from Hermitude, other names booked to play the Friday include Sneaky Sound System, JK-47, Peach Fur, DVNA, Buttered, Girl & Girl, Beks and VICES. Ninajirachi, Skunkhour, Haiku Hands and IVEY are among those joining Thelma Plum on the Saturday, as well as Ebony Boadu, Saint Lane, EUCA, Fletcher, and the Elsewhere DJs Giv, Latour, Samin and Lotnic (performing in pairs).

Sunday’s line-up is centred heavily on indie-rock, with Skegss’ set leading a bill rounded out by Alex The Astronaut, Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers, The Lazy Eyes, Teenage Dads, The Oogars, South Summit, Just Jessie and Geniie Boy.

In a press release, Springtime’s director, Mark Duckworth, said: “We can’t think of a better way to welcome in spring on the coast than with an all-age contemporary music festival like Springtime. “The Gold Coast has such a strong calibre of artists emerging from the city and we can’t wait to showcase their music alongside the counties best, in this perfect location.”

