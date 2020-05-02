Hiatus Kaiyote and Nai Palm to stream special Sydney Opera House performances tonight

Hiatus Kaiyote and Nai Palm’s Sydney Opera House debut performances will be live-streamed tonight as part of the iconic venue’s special Nooks & Crannies series tonight.

The Melbourne neo-soul acts, of which the latter is also the lead vocalist of the former, will have their performances edited together with that of Glen Hansard, José González, Conor Oberst and Poliça.

Nooks & Crannies is a brand-new initiative as part of Sydney Opera House’s digital season, which has so far seen high quality streams of performances from Panda Bear, Sarah Blasko and more.

The series will begin tonight (Saturday May 2) from 8pm AEST here. Following the livestream, a free on-demand version will become available.

Both Hiatus Kaiyote, Nai Palm and the neo-soul collective’s various side projects have been busy in lockdown. Palm revealed on Twitter this week she had been writing new music.

I wrote a new song today 🌈 — Nai Palm (@artykarateparty) April 30, 2020

Swooping (formerly known as Swooping Duck), an iteration of Hiatus Kaiyote without Nai Palm, this week shared ‘Improvised Music 2015-17’ on all streaming services, after its initial exclusive release on Bandcamp during its March revenue waiver.

Both acts have also been regularly updating a brand-new Patreon page with live-stream sessions, in lieu of cancelled or postponed shows due to the coronavirus pandemic.