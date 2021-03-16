Hiatus Kaiyote announce first album in six years, ‘Mood Valiant’

Hiatus Kaiyote have announced a long-anticipated new album today: ‘Mood Valiant’, their first record in six years. They’ve also released its lead single, ‘Get Sun’.

Recorded in late 2019 and featuring Brazilian composer Arthur Verocai, ‘Get Sun’ is the first track we’ve heard from Hiatus Kaiyote since they covered ‘Christmas Time Is Here’ last year.

Listen to ‘Get Sun’ below:

‘Mood Valiant’, due out on Friday, June 25, marks the first full-length album from Hiatus Kaiyote since 2015’s ‘Choose Your Weapon’. It will be released by Brainfeeder/Ninja Tune. The band had announced their signing to the former label just yesterday.

After laying down the backing tracks for ‘Mood Valiant’ in 2018, the band had to halt the recording process following frontwoman Nai Palm’s diagnosis with breast cancer that year.

“When you think your life is going to be taken away from you, it makes you think about who you are,” Palm said in a statement.

“I guess after the breast cancer scare I decided that I needed to prove to life that the offering I have is genuine. My only wish is to live and offer my experience of time and beauty.”

In 2019, the band embarked on a trip to Rio de Janeiro to work with Verocai. “We had recorded the song ‘Get Sun’, and it already sounded good,” recalled bassist Paul Bender.

“We had no idea what he had written for it. When Verocai fired up his horn and string sections, it was a release for everyone. Tears were running down my face.”

Hiatus Kaiyote will be embarking on a nationwide Australian tour throughout July, September and October. Tickets for the tour will go on general sale from 9am local time on Friday, March 26. Find full details as well as the ‘Mood Valiant’ album artwork and tracklist below.

Hiatus Kaiyote’s 2021 ‘Mood Valiant’ album tour dates are:

JULY

Friday 2 – Melbourne, The Forum

SEPTEMBER

Thursday 30 – Canberra, UC

OCTOBER

Friday 1 – Newcastle, The Cambridge Hotel

Saturday 2 – Sydney, The Enmore Theatre

Thursday 7 – Perth, The Astor Theatre

Saturday 9 – Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory

Friday 15 – Brisbane, The Tivoli

Hiatus Kaiyote’s tracklist for the ‘Mood Valiant’ album is:

01 ‘Flight Of The Tiger Lily’

02 ‘Sip Into Something Soft’

03 ‘Chivalry Is Not Dead’

04 ‘And We Go Gentle’

05 ‘Get Sun’ (feat. Arthur Verocai)

06 ‘All The Words We Don’t Say’

07 ‘Hush Rattle’

08 ‘Rose Water’

09 ‘Red Room’

10 ‘Sparkle Tape Break Up’

11 ‘Stone Or Lavender’

12 ‘Blood And Marrow’