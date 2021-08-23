Hiatus Kaiyote announce Halloween-themed Melbourne mini-festival

Hiatus Kaiyote have announced a Halloween-themed mini-festival in Melbourne later this year.

Celebrating the release of their latest album, ‘Mood Valiant’, the band’s Very Hiatus Halloween show will include performances from synth act The Night Terrors, improv ensemble Uncomfortable Science and more artists, as well as a drag show. The concert will be held at The Forum on October 31.

Punters are encouraged to participate in the costume contest, with prizes awarded to the best-dressed attendees, and submit productions to the short film screening.

Tickets go on sale this Wednesday (August 25) through Ticketmaster.

‘Mood Valiant’ arrived back in June, and is the band’s third studio album following 2015’s ‘Choose Your Weapon’. NME gave the record a four-star review upon its release, writing Hiatus Kaiyote “have journeyed far to create a restorative album that provides sanctuary, hope and possibility in uncertain times”.

“Indeed, by solidifying their blend of poetry, soul and funk, ‘Mood Valiant’ stands as Hiatus Kaiyote’s most resonant album yet.”

The band recently celebrated the album’s release with a vibrant remote performance for NPR’s Tiny Desk (At Home) concert series. They were set to perform the album live at Fitzroy’s Northside Records for Record Store Day in July, but plans were halted due to Melbourne’s fifth lockdown.