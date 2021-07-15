Hiatus Kaiyote announce live show at Melbourne record store

Hiatus Kaiyote have announced a one-off performance at a Melbourne record store as part of the second Record Store Day drop this weekend.

Celebrating the release of their latest album, ‘Mood Valiant’, the band will be performing in the carpark of Fitzroy’s Northside Records this Saturday (July 17) from 5pm. It will mark the first time the album has been heard live since its release, and the first time since 2013 that Hiatus Kaiyote have performed live at the record store.

Capacity for the show is limited, with organisers assuring all COVID-related protocols will be in place to ensure fans are safe and socially distancing.

Hiatus Kaiyote released ‘Mood Valiant’ last month through Brainfeeder/Ninja Tune. NME gave the album a four-star review upon its release, labelling it “their most focused album with more classic songs than epic jams.”

“Hiatus Kaiyote have journeyed far to create a restorative album that provides sanctuary, hope and possibility in uncertain times,” it read.

“Indeed, by solidifying their blend of poetry, soul and funk, ‘Mood Valiant’ stands as Hiatus Kaiyote’s most resonant album yet.”

Speaking to NME about the record, frontwoman Nai Palm said the title ‘Mood Valiant’ is a nod to her mother.

“I don’t know how she afforded it, but she had two Valiant station wagons. One was black and one was white,” she said.

“And we were ratbags. She would drive the white one usually, and whenever she’d had enough of our nonsense, she would drive the black one. On those days it would be like, ‘Today’s the day you don’t mess with the boss’.”