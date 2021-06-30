Hiatus Kaiyote cover the June 2021 issue of NME Australia magazine

Hiatus Kaiyote are the newest act to cover the NME Australia magazine.

The future soul mavericks talk the road to their life-affirming third album, ‘Mood Valiant’, which dropped last week – from frontwoman Nai Palm’s battle with breast cancer to how the band got through Melbourne’s multiple lockdowns.

“There’s no formula in how we make music,” Nai Palm tells NME’s Mikey Cahill. “It’s like coming to the playground and swapping lunches. ‘What do you guys have? A sandwich? Cool, I’ve got a Roll Up’. We do an exchange.”

Read the story, which was published today (June 30) with photography by Claudia Sangiorgi Dalimore and Tré Koch, here.

In this issue, NME Australia is also taking the opportunity to look back on the year so far and round up the best albums, films and TV shows so far. We also chat with Quivers and The Lazy Eyes, speak to the developer behind the game El Paso, Elsewhere, give our take on landmark records by Japanese Breakfast and Olivia Rodrigo, and much more.

The new issue of NME Australia, now available for pre-order, will begin shipping the week of July 5. Six-month and yearlong subscriptions are also available here.

Hiatus Kaiyote join the ranks of Tkay Maidza, Julia Stone, Skegss, Jaguar Jonze and Genesis Owusu as NME Australia cover stars this year. Others who’ve graced the cover of the magazine include Tash Sultana, G Flip, Cub Sport, Troye Sivan, OneFour, Miiesha and more. Explore and get your back issues of NME Australia here.