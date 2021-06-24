Hiatus Kaiyote flee through space in cosmic music video for ‘Get Sun’

Hiatus Kaiyote have released a zany, intergalactic music video for their single, ‘Get Sun’.

The music video comes a day before the arrival of the band’s new album, ‘Mood Valiant’. Directed by Grey Ghost, the clip depicts the band using a DIY approach to escape their dimension and flee to the sun before it’s too late, complete with giant birds, dinosaurs and flying cars.

Watch the video below:

Advertisement

“The band came to me with a huge idea that featured them attempting to get to the sun by various DIY methods, so we met up to chat over the concept and next minute we had a goddamn giant beast to create…,” Grey Ghost said on social media.

“We sat around a table at their studio and I frantically typed out their wildest visions for the video. I then took that home and developed it out adding my own ideas, narrative and vision and sketched it out like a comic book. I brought this back to the band and we had ourselves an extremely ambitious vid to make.”

He added, “I wanted it to look shitty and beautiful all in one, to be stoopid and breathtaking and to take you on a strange journey into the warped imagination of one of the dopest living bands.”

The band had shared behind-the-scenes footage of the music video’s creation in the days leading up to its release.

Advertisement

‘Get Sun’ was first released back in March as the lead single of ‘Mood Valiant’, which is Hiatus Kaiyote’s first album in six years and third overall. It will also contain the previously released tracks ‘Red Room’ and ‘Chivalry Is Not Dead’.

The band also performed ‘Get Sun’ during an episode of ABC music TV series The Set in May.