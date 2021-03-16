Hiatus Kaiyote have signed to Flying Lotus’ Brainfeeder label

Hiatus Kaiyote have revealed that they have signed to Flying Lotus‘ record label, Brainfeeder.

Taking to social media today (March 16) to make the announcement, the band said they were “super pumped” to reveal the news to fans.

“They have always been at the forefront of the dopest releases and their artist roster is home to some of the homies that have been with us from day one,” the band said of the label.

“Looking forward to making some magic happen with the crew soon, The meat of the mind is very essential,” the band continued.

“Feed your head. love from us.”

In the post, the band also gave a shout out to both Flying Lotus and new labelmate Thundercat, who took home a Grammy yesterday for Best Progressive R&B Album with ‘It Is What It Is’, released last year.

Hiatus Kaiyote’s last album ‘Choose Your Weapon’ dropped in 2015. It earned them a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Performance the following year.

The band are set to headline the forthcoming Jungle Love festival alongside Winston Surfshirt in the rural Queensland town of Imbil in May.

In addition, they’ve also been announced as part of the inaugural lineup for new Melbourne concert series April Sun, where they’ll be playing St. Kilda Triangle with Harvey Sutherland.