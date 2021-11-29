Hiatus Kaiyote, Methyl Ethel and Tropical Fuck Storm to headline Meadow festival

Victorian festival Meadow, formerly By the Meadow, is returning for its eighth instalment in 2022.

The festival returns to its regular home of Bambra on 25-27 March. Leading the festival line-up are Hiatus Kaiyote, Methyl Ethel and Tropical Fuck Storm.

Joining the headliners on the bill are Maple Glider, Mod Con, Emma Russack and Lachlan Denton, Mess Esque, and Teether and Kuya Neil, among others. More acts are expected to be announced in early 2022.

Tickets for the 1,400-person camping festival are on sale now through its website. In line with state regulations, all punters will need to provide evidence they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

This year’s Meadow was one of the few festivals allowed to proceed in a year of sudden lockdowns and restricted capacities. The line-up included King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard, Angie McMahon, Private Function, King Stingray and more.

The Meadow festival 2022 line-up:

Hiatus Kaiyote​

Methyl Ethel

Tropical Fuck Storm

Maple Glider

Fantastic Man

Mod Con

Gabriella Cohen

Youth Group

Clamm

First Beige

Andy Golledge Band

1300

Moktar

Emma Russack and Lachlan Denton

Izy

Cookii

Middle Name Dance Band

Mess Esque

Teether and Kuya Neil