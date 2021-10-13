Hiatus Kaiyote, Middle Kids, Amyl & The Sniffers join expanded King Street Carnival lineup

Sydney’s King Street Carnival has announced new dates and several new acts for its three-day lineup, now taking place in mid-January 2022.
The festival, the first from the organisers of the annual King Street Crawl, was initially intended to go ahead on the first weekend of September. Due to the lockdown in New South Wales, however, the festival was postponed.
Today (October 13), the Carnival has announced several new additions to the festival, joining already-announced artists such as Stella Donnelly, Yothu Yindi and Confidence Man across two separate grounds: Alexandria’s Sydney Park and Newtown’s Camperdown Memorial Rest Park.
The Saturday lineup for the Sydney Park Amphitheatre has expanded to include Amyl & The Sniffers and Ratcat. The former released their second studio album, ‘Comfort to Me’, last month. The latter, meanwhile, are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their number-one album ‘Blind Love’. They will join headliners You Am I, who recently released their tenth album ‘The Lives of Others’.
Over at Camperdown Memorial Rest Park, Middle Kids have replaced Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever as the Saturday headliner, in support of their new album ‘Today We’re the Greatest’. They will be joined by the freshly-independent ARIA winner Kaiit and post-disco artist Donny Benét.
On Sunday, Hiatus Kaiyote will headline at Camperdown with Yothu Yindi and Sarah Blasko, joined by a further new addition: Sydney country musician Andy Golledge and his band. Melbourne quartet Mildlife will join the festivities with Confidence Man and Touch Sensitive at Sydney Park. Both are performing on the back of new albums: ‘Mood Valiant’ and ‘Automatic’, respectively.
Tickets for King Street Carnival are once again on sale, with both day and weekend passes available. Passes will gain holders access to both festival grounds, which will both work on a first-come-first-served basis. View the full day-by-day breakdown below.
The lineup for the 2022 King Street Carnival is:
FRIDAY JANUARY 14
SYDNEY PARK AMPHITHEATRE
Horrorshow
JessB
Planet Vegeta
Nardean
Dameeeela
Carolina Gasolina
Half Queen
Hosted by Dane Simpson and Gen Fricker
SATURDAY JANUARY 15
SYDNEY PARK AMPHITHEATRE
You Am I
Ratcat
Magic Dirt
Amyl & The Sniffers
Hayley Mary
Private Function
Johnny Hunter
Shogun & The Sheets
The Laurels
CAMPERDOWN MEMORIAL REST PARK
Middle Kids
Stella Donnelly
Kaiit
Donny Benet
The Lazy Eyes
The Buoys
Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys
Joseph Liddy & The Skeleton Horse
EJ Worland
SUNDAY JANUARY 16
SYDNEY PARK AMPHITHEATRE
Confidence Man
Touch Sensitive
Mildlife
Harvey Sutherland
Milan Ring
Clypso
Lazywax
Setwun
Liyah Knight
CAMPERDOWN MEMORIAL REST PARK
Hiatus Kaiyote
Yothu Yindi
Sarah Blasko
Alex The Astronaut
All Our Exes Live In Texas
Emma Donovan & The Putbacks
Andy Golledge Band
The Regime
Maple Glider