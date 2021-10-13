Hiatus Kaiyote, Middle Kids, Amyl & The Sniffers join expanded King Street Carnival lineup

Sydney’s King Street Carnival has announced new dates and several new acts for its three-day lineup, now taking place in mid-January 2022.

The festival, the first from the organisers of the annual King Street Crawl, was initially intended to go ahead on the first weekend of September. Due to the lockdown in New South Wales, however, the festival was postponed.

Today (October 13), the Carnival has announced several new additions to the festival, joining already-announced artists such as Stella Donnelly, Yothu Yindi and Confidence Man across two separate grounds: Alexandria’s Sydney Park and Newtown’s Camperdown Memorial Rest Park.

The Saturday lineup for the Sydney Park Amphitheatre has expanded to include Amyl & The Sniffers and Ratcat. The former released their second studio album, ‘Comfort to Me’, last month. The latter, meanwhile, are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their number-one album ‘Blind Love’. They will join headliners You Am I, who recently released their tenth album ‘The Lives of Others’.

Over at Camperdown Memorial Rest Park, Middle Kids have replaced Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever as the Saturday headliner, in support of their new album ‘Today We’re the Greatest’. They will be joined by the freshly-independent ARIA winner Kaiit and post-disco artist Donny Benét.

On Sunday, Hiatus Kaiyote will headline at Camperdown with Yothu Yindi and Sarah Blasko, joined by a further new addition: Sydney country musician Andy Golledge and his band. Melbourne quartet Mildlife will join the festivities with Confidence Man and Touch Sensitive at Sydney Park. Both are performing on the back of new albums: ‘Mood Valiant’ and ‘Automatic’, respectively.

Tickets for King Street Carnival are once again on sale, with both day and weekend passes available. Passes will gain holders access to both festival grounds, which will both work on a first-come-first-served basis. View the full day-by-day breakdown below.

The lineup for the 2022 King Street Carnival is:

FRIDAY JANUARY 14

SYDNEY PARK AMPHITHEATRE

Horrorshow

JessB

Planet Vegeta

Nardean

Dameeeela

Carolina Gasolina

Half Queen

Hosted by Dane Simpson and Gen Fricker

SATURDAY JANUARY 15

SYDNEY PARK AMPHITHEATRE

You Am I

Ratcat

Magic Dirt

Amyl & The Sniffers

Hayley Mary

Private Function

Johnny Hunter

Shogun & The Sheets

The Laurels

CAMPERDOWN MEMORIAL REST PARK

Middle Kids

Stella Donnelly

Kaiit

Donny Benet

The Lazy Eyes

The Buoys

Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys

Joseph Liddy & The Skeleton Horse

EJ Worland

SUNDAY JANUARY 16

SYDNEY PARK AMPHITHEATRE

Confidence Man

Touch Sensitive

Mildlife

Harvey Sutherland

Milan Ring

Clypso

Lazywax

Setwun

Liyah Knight

CAMPERDOWN MEMORIAL REST PARK

Hiatus Kaiyote

Yothu Yindi

Sarah Blasko

Alex The Astronaut

All Our Exes Live In Texas

Emma Donovan & The Putbacks

Andy Golledge Band

The Regime

Maple Glider