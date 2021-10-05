Watch Hiatus Kaiyote’s new animated video for ‘Chivalry Is Not Dead’

Hiatus Kaiyote have shared a new animated video for their ‘Mood Valiant’ single ‘Chivalry Is Not Dead’.

The new visuals were co-directed by Lauren YS and Lester Chan with additional animation from David Osegueda. Featuring the band animated as various other-worldly creatures, the clip also directly mirror the song’s lyrics, which centre around the “bizarre mating rituals” of leopard slugs and seahorses.

“One of my most beloved dearest friends, Lauren YS, who is a superstar illustrator, has intricately brought to life the inner fabric of my brain’s innermost desires. I feel like we are two parts of the same coin,” the band’s Nai Palm explained in an accompanying statement.

“They cover the visuals (in collaboration with animator Lester Chan), and we cover the sonics. We hope to take you on a sexy bizarre journey into the kinks of the animal kingdom. Love from us.”

Hiatus Kaiyote released third album ‘Mood Valiant’ – their first in six years following 2015’s ‘Choose Your Weapon’ – back in June of this year.

In addition to ‘Chivalry Is Not Dead’, the band also previewed the record with singles ‘Red Room’ and ‘Get Sun’. They performed the latter while appearing on ABC’s The Set, where they also teamed up with Emma Donovan for a cover of Dolly Parton’s ‘Jolene’.

In a four-star review, NME praised ‘Mood Valiant’ as “a restorative album that provides sanctuary, hope and possibility in uncertain times”, adding that “by solidifying their blend of poetry, soul and funk, ‘Mood Valiant’ stands as Hiatus Kaiyote’s most resonant album yet”.

In August, the NME Australia cover stars played a series of ‘Mood Valiant’ cuts as part of NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert series, transforming their Preston-based studio into a colourful, surreal performance space.