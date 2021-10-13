Hiatus Kaiyote return with eerie new single ‘Canopic Jar’

Hiatus Kaiyote have released a new single, ‘Canopic Jar’, their first new music since the arrival of their latest album, ‘Mood Valiant’.

The ominous single begins with a 32-second introduction titled ‘Journey To The Crystal Tomb’ before launching into a chaotic, sprawling vocal line from Nai Palm.

Listen to the single below:

Advertisement

“A canopic jar is an ancient artefact from Egypt. When they preserved the body through mummification for the afterlife, the organs were contained in a canopic jar,” Nai Palm said in a statement.

“I used this image of preserving something in this lifetime to be accessed in another as a metaphor for an unobtainable relationship, to re-appear throughout the ages because circumstance won’t allow it this time around.”

NME gave ‘Mood Valiant’ four stars upon its release in June, describing it as “their most focused album with more classic songs than epic jams”.

“Hiatus Kaiyote have journeyed far to create a restorative album that provides sanctuary, hope and possibility in uncertain times.”

Advertisement

Following the album’s arrival, the four-piece performed for NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) concert series, and announced a Halloween special event in Melbourne, the fate of which is currently unclear given Victoria’s roadmap to easing COVID-related restrictions.

The band will also tour ‘Mood Valiant’ across the country from November.