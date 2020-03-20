Hiatus Kaiyote side project Swooping release new album on Bandcamp

Hiatus Kaiyote side project Swooping (formerly known as Swooping Duck) have released a collection of improvised music on Bandcamp today (March 20), just in time for the platform’s move to donate 100% of revenue to artists for the next 24 hours.

The new album, entitled ‘Improvised Music 2015-17’, collects 14 untitled improvisational tracks recorded at three different times. The 2015 and 2017 sessions were recorded at Melbourne’s Soundpark studios, while the 2016 tracks were recorded during the band’s 2016 residency at The Gasometer Hotel in Melbourne. The tracklist does not make clear which track comes from which session.

Listen to it below.

<a href="http://swooping.bandcamp.com/album/improvisations-2015-2017">Improvisations 2015-2017 by Swooping</a>

‘Improvised Music 2015-17’ will not be available on any other streaming service at this time.

Swooping were formally known as Swooping Duck; the band made a brief announcement of the change on their Facebook page yesterday. The band has the same lineup as their sister project Hiatus Kaiyote, minus vocalist Nai Palm. Earlier this week, Palm and Swooping postponed their upcoming shows at Mary’s Underground in Sydney amid coronavirus concerns.

To replace the shows, Swooping and Palm have announced a series of live-streaming sessions on a brand-new Patreon page for Hiatus Kaiyote. The full list of sessions is below.

Nai Palm and Swooping Patreon Live Sessions:

Nai Palm live from her bedroom:

1:00am AEDT March 22

Swooping Duck live from The Villa:

1:00pm AEDT March 22