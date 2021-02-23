Hiatus Kaiyote and Winston Surfshirt to headline Jungle Love 2021

Hiatus Kaiyote and Winston Surfshirt have been announced as the two headlining acts for Queensland’s forthcoming Jungle Love festival.

Taking place in the rural town of Imbil, about an hour north-west of the Sunshine Coast, the festival will also feature performances from the likes of JK-47, Barkaa, DVNA, Collar and more.

Jungle Love will be held at Imbil’s Borumba Deer Park from Friday May 14 to Sunday May 16.

The festival’s director, Raymond Williams, said that the festival has a plan in place should cases of COVID-19 spike again.

“It wouldn’t be fun or easy to have to deal with such an occurrence, but we won’t be blindsided by it this time,” Williams said in a press statement.

“We have a plan, we’d take a big hit if it happened, but we can adapt, postpone the event to later in the year and still give everyone an amazing experience. We’re just super grateful we can proceed in 2021.”

Additional tickets for the festival have been released today, available via the official website.

Jungle Love’s 2021 lineup is:

Winston Surfshirt

Hiatus Kaiyote

B-Syde

Balairi

Barkaa

Ben Jansz

Boing Boing

Boss Moxi

The Cairos

Cheap Fakes

Collar

DVNA

Endless Valley

FELIVAND

Full Flower Moon Band

Future Haunts

Geniie Boy

Great Sage

Harry J Hart

Izy

JK-47

JOAL

Mark Peric

MC Wheels

Mood Swing and Chevy Bass Band

Nice Biscuit

Osaka Punch

Perve Endings

Stray Dog Saviours

Yossa Haile

A Tribute to Pink Floyd