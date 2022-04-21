Hiatus Kaiyote’s Paul Bender announces solo album, releases lead single ‘Summer Fool’

Paul Bender – the bassist for Hiatus Kaiyote – has announced the release of his second solo album ‘How To Forget’, and has released its lead single ‘Summer Fool’.

The song, released yesterday (April 20), is one of nine new songs that will feature on ‘How to Forget’. The album is a literal solo effort from Bender, who played every instrument and sang every vocal part on it.

Listen to ‘Summer Fool’ below:

In a press statement, Bender noted that the forthcoming album was “written entirely about the existence and downfall of a single relationship” – one that, according to Bender, “altered [his] life profoundly”.

“I made this album entirely for my own healing and catharsis, but I’m proud to be able to present it to the world,” he said. “I was able to capture something beautiful and deeply honest.”

In 2020, Bender released a surprise rap album, fittingly titled ‘Middle Aged Caucasian Existential Debut Rap Record’. Released exclusively on Bandcamp, the album featured contributions from Bender’s Hiatus Kaiyote bandmate Simon Mavin.

It marked Bender’s second Bandcamp offering of that year, following the launch of his long-lost easy-listening band The Sweet Enoughs. Their debut record, ‘Marshmallow’, was released in May 2020 and featured both Mavin and Brisbane guitarist Lachlan Mitchell.

‘How To Forget’ is set for release on May 24 via Dreamlake International Visions. View the full track-list for the album below.

Paul Bender ‘How To Forget’ track-list:

1. ‘Sometimes I Wonder’

2. ‘Summer Fool’

3. ‘Roy’

4. ‘How To Forget’

5. ‘A Darkened Place’

6. ‘I Don’t Wanna Be’

7. ‘I’ve Grown Lonesome’

8. ‘I’ll Be Searching’

9. ‘Manaema’