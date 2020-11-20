Hideous Sun Demon announce new live album ‘Live in Leeds’

Melbourne-via-Fremantle punks Hideous Sun Demon have announced a new live album taken from their show at Mabgate Bleach in Leeds last year.

Set for release on December 11 via the band’s new home of Marthouse Records, the eight-song set took place during the band’s European tour in September 2019, and was captured by the venue’s sound engineer Jack Devlin.

Though mixed and mastered by Devlin, ‘Live in Leeds’ is described as a “warts-and-all recording” with no overdubs or “studio trickery”.

Listen to a live recording of ‘Can’t Live Like That’ taken from the gig below – pre-orders for both the digital version of the album along with a limited cassette tape release are available here.

<a href="https://hideous-sun-demon.bandcamp.com/album/live-in-leeds">Live in Leeds by Hideous Sun Demon</a>

Hideous Sun Demon have shared two singles thus far this year. In April, the trio returned with the searing ‘Gimmicks’. Arriving after 2019 EP ‘Good Time’, the track was recorded with King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard sound engineer Casey Hartnett.

“We had grown pretty bored of our old sound. We had kinda gotten into this formulaic approach to songwriting that was defined by fuzzy guitars and doomy riffs,” the band commented upon its release.

“So we’ve started playing with cleaner guitars, writing songs that have a higher focus on tight playing rather than balls to the wall noise, as well as reimagining and broadening what our sound can be.”

In August, the band followed it up with latest single ‘Distractions’, an electronic-heavy new wave cut also recorded with Hartnett.