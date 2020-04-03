Hideous Sun Demon share new single ‘Gimmicks’

Perth psych-punks Hideous Sun Demon have returned in 2020 with a brand new single, entitled ‘Gimmicks’. Listen to it below:

The song is the trio’s first since 2019’s ‘Good Time’ EP. Hideous Sun Demon’s last full length album ‘Fame Erotic Dream’ was released in 2018.

‘Gimmicks’ was recorded with King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard sound engineer Casey Hartnett, after the band had grown “bored with the sounds that had formed the foundations of their early material”, according to a press statement.

“We had kinda gotten into this formulaic approach to songwriting that was defined by fuzzy guitars and doomy riffs,” the band wrote.

“We were eager to adopt a wider breadth of influences, especially since Jake and Vin bonded over their love of post-punk and New Wave in their youth. We’ve started playing with cleaner guitars, writing songs that have a higher focus on tight playing rather than balls to the wall noise, as well as broadening what our sound can be. That’s essentially what ‘Gimmicks’ is.”

The band recently postponed their April and May Australian single tour to promote ‘Gimmicks’. In a Facebook post, the band said their flights had been redeemed as credit, and promised to reschedule when possible.