Highlight set to make long-awaited comeback this May

South Korean boyband Highlight are set to return from their two-year hiatus with new music later this year.

According to a report by Xportsnews, they the group are currently working on a brand-new album, their first release since November 2018. In response to the report, their agency Around Us Entertainment confirmed that “Highlight is preparing a new album aimed for a May release,” per Soompi.

The comeback will be their first release since all four the members completed their mandatory military service throughout 2020. It will also be the group’s first project since the departure of Yong Jun-hyung, who left in 2019 after he admitted to watching a sexual clip sent by Jung Joon-young as part of the Burning Sun scandal.

Advertisement

In preparation for their comeback, the K-pop boyband will also appear in a brand-new reality web series called Highlight With A Twist. It will be available on South Korean streaming service Wavve starting April 16.

Highlight originally made their debut in 2009 as BEAST with the mini-album, ‘Beast Is The B2ST’. The group later rebranded as Highlight in 2017 after leaving their longtime label CUBE Entertainment, and have release five studio albums and several EPs over their career.

In other K-pop news, EXO recently teased their upcoming comeback with a new spoiler video released. Titled ‘L-1485 SPOILER’, the clip features the boyband offering a sneak peek of their new song. The project is targeted to drop in the first half of the year, according to their agency SM Entertainment.