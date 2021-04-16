Highlight announce title of upcoming third mini-album

K-pop boyband Highlight have officially announced the details of their upcoming mini-album, ‘The Blowing’.

On April 16 Midnight KST, Highlight unveiled the name of the forthcoming project alongside a detailed “schedule plan” for the release. ’The Blowing’, which marks the group’s first comeback in over two years, is set to drop on May 3 at 6pm KST.

According to the schedule, the boyband will kick off their comeback rollout with a trailer on April 19. They will also reveal concept photos, lyric highlights and the mini-album’s tracklist leading up to its release.

‘The Blowing’ will be the group’s first release since their November 2018 project ‘Outro’. It will also be their first project since the departure of Yong Jun-Hyung, who exited the group in 2019 after becoming involved in South Korea’s Burning Sun scandal.

Their current line-up includes leader Yoon Doo-Joon, and members Yang Yo-seop, Lee Ki-Kwang and Son Dong-Woon. Highlight were previously on hiatus as all four members were completing their mandatory military service.

According to Korea JoongAng Daily, Highlight will also be releasing weekly episodes of their web-entertainment series The Highlight Twist every Friday till ‘The Blowing’ is released. The first episode of the series was released yesterday (April 15).

Highlight originally made their debut as BEAST under Cube Entertainment in 2009. The group established their own company, Around Us Entertainment, and rebranded as Highlight following their departure from the agency in 2017. Throughout their career, the group released several albums and EPs, with hit singles such as ‘Shock’ and ‘Fiction’.