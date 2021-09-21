Highlight’s Yang Yoseob releases first studio album ‘Chocolate Box’

Highlight member Yang Yoseob has released his first-ever full-length album, ‘Chocolate Box’.

The record is the K-pop singer’s third solo release, following his debut solo mini-album ‘The First Collage’ in 2020 and ‘White’ in 2018. The album dropped alongside a video for the R&B-tinged title track ‘Brain’.

“I had always set my heart on releasing a full-length album as a soloist,” the singer said of ‘Chocolate Box’ in an interview with The Korea Herald. “I shared my thoughts with my company, and they were positive as well. So the road to releasing my first LP wasn’t that much of a hassle.”

Later during the interview, Yang explained why he titled the album ‘Chocolate Box’, noting that he feels its easiest to convey emotions through food. However, the singer also noted that he also “just wanted to associate the word ’chocolate’ with my album – no more, no less.”

Yoseob’s latest record also marked a few firsts for the singer, including genres he’s never tired before, alongside self-written and composed songs. The record also features collaborations with musicians such as vocalist Sole, singer-songwriter Colde and rapper pH-1.

Earlier this year, Highlight made their long-awaited return with ‘The Blowing’, which was both their first release as a quartet and since 2018’s ‘Outro’. The new record received three stars in a review from NME‘s Ruby C, who called it a release that “shows that the remaining members can still hold their ground vocally and creatively”.